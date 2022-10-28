EFFINGHAM — Things got heated between Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and challenger Dana Hilliard (D-Somersworth) during a candidates forum in Effingham attended by about 50 people on Wednesday night.
The forum was moderated by Town Moderator James Pittman.
Hilliard spoke first, noting his background serving as mayor of Somersworth as well as holding a full-time job at SAU 56 in Somersworth.
Kenney went over his experience in state government and said he would jump in his car day or night to address constituents' problems. Kenney is retired from the Marines.
The Democrat seemed to draw first blood. In a somewhat barbed comment, he said that he (Hilliard) "actually has a full-time job" in the district.
"Trust me, no one is going to outwork Dana Hilliard — certainly not Joe Kenney," said Hilliard.
Raising his voice, Kenney questioned how Hilliard could possibly react in an emergency in the North Country if he was at the SAU in Somersworth, which is hours away.
District 1 is enormous and stretches from the Canadian border down to Durham.
"You're fooling yourself, and you're fooling these people on top of it," said Kenney.
Hilliard replied, "Don't worry Joe, I can outwork you when I'm sleeping."
More fireworks happened when Pittman asked the District 4 state representative candidates to introduce themselves.
Carroll County Delegation Chair Lino Avellani of Wakefield (R-Wakefield, and Republican Mike Belcher of Wakefield will be taking on Democrats Max Gehring of Wakefield and Knute Ogren of Effingham.
Gehring, who uses they/them pronouns, couldn't attend so they had Ogren read a statement. Ogren didn't say why Gehring was absent.
Gehring alleged that Belcher escalates conflicts with his neighbors and is "resorting to name-calling" in political advertising.
"Max wonders if the people of District 4 desire a seemingly aggressive and self-serving state rep that Mike Belcher is making himself out to be," said Ogren, reading Gehring's statement.
Belcher didn't take Gehring's bait. Instead, he went over his personal and professional background, noting he is a former teacher and paramedic who enjoys writing.
Meanwhile, Avellani, who is a restaurant owner, had a catering gig and couldn't make the meeting either. So Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) read a statement on Avellani's behalf. In the last sentence, McConkey seemed to pause for effect when stating Avellani's pronouns "his/he."
"In closing, his name is Lino Avellani and he would appreciate your vote on Nov. 8," said McConkey.
Costable, Knirk, Sandra Ringelstien (D-Moultonborough) and McConkey are all seeking to occupy the two open District 8 seats.
Knirk said he's a retired spine surgeon who is considered a "voice of reason in Concord."
McConkey touted his leadership experience as a former chair and current vice chair of of the public works and highways chairman.
Ringelstein said she has worked in the water/wastewater industry for 18 years and has served on her local school board.
Costable came to Freedom in 2020 but served two terms in the Legislature representing Raymond in the past.
There were some heartwarming moments, as when, after railing against the Free Staters he said seek to dismantle government, Knirk said he had a "great time" working with Free Stater Costable, even though they "never voted the same."
Costable confirmed he is a Free Stater, adding, "I don't know most Free Staters that are here. It's just that we all sort of found freedom in New Hampshire."
Also during the forum, state Senate candidates Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) gave their pitches. Afterward, the candidates thoughtfully answered written questions from the audience posed by Pittman.
Ogren made a point of saying he felt "uneasy" when Kenney and Hilliard were arguing.
"I didn't like the way that our night started, and I want to thank everyone here at these tables because it went better than it started as the night went on," said Ogren.
