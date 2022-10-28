Joe Kenney Dana Hilliard 102722

Executive Council candidates Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) standing, and Dana Hilliard (D-Somersworth) argue at a candidates forum Oct. 26 about who would work harder for District 1. Kenney said he would be available to held constituents at all hours of the day and night and Hilliard said he could outwork Kenney in his sleep. (DAYMOND STEEER PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — Things got heated between Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and challenger Dana Hilliard (D-Somersworth) during a candidates forum in Effingham attended by about 50 people on Wednesday night. 

The forum was moderated by Town Moderator James Pittman.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.