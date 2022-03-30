CONWAY — Police Chief Chris Mattei Wednesday showed students in Kennett High School’s Intro to Criminal Justice class the long paw of the law during a field trip that included a K9 demonstration at the police station.
Their teacher, Terry Livingston Ballou, is a former prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office but grew up locally and graduated from Kennett in 1986.
On Wednesday, 13 of the 17 students in the class took a trip to Conway’s District Court, where they sat in on a criminal arraignment/bail hearing, then took a tour of the police station and saw a demonstration the police chief gave with K-9 Summit.
The students who attended were Brigham Bettencourt, Mackenzie Bradbury, Caleb Bradford, Chloe Brown, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Chandler, Sydney Graziano, Joseph Hebert, Conner Jay, Trevor Larsen, Ceili Mahoney, Aela Robinson and Aryanna Shields.
Officer Morganne Sterl and K9 Summit put on a show for the students. First, Summit, a 2 1/2-year-old Belgian malinois, located a fake gun that a student hid in the shrubbery.
Then Mattei donned a blue and red protective suit and hid in the woods and had Summit go after him.
Summit’s job involves helping with searches for items like drugs or guns and people. Sterle said dogs can be trained to do a number of jobs and can even detect COVID-19 in humans.
If the situation warrants it, Summit can certainly get hold of a perp with his powerful jaws.
“It’s not pleasant,” said Mattei about having a limb in Summit’s mouth. “My arm’s kind of red and that’s with the suit.”
Sterl said using the K9 is just one use of force police can deploy. She explained that Summit is trained to bite and hold in one spot on the body and this technique is less damaging than the multiple bites that an untrained dog could make.
During the field trip students also had the opportunity to have a question-and- answer session with Carroll County Circuit Judge Melissa Countway, who appeared in court by video conference as she was sitting in Ossipee.
Asked by Livingston Ballou how long it takes for a defendant who is being held in jail to have a lawyer appointed by the court, Countway said there currently is a “crisis” due to a lack of public defenders in New Hampshire.
“This is my little plug for the North Country; we need lawyers, big time,” said Countway. “And so I encourage all of you to strongly think about going to law school.”
