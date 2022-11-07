WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) has never had a chief of staff who scored 1,000 points in their high school basketball career — until now. Former Kennett High and Colgate University standout Alison MacDonald was named Shaheen’s chief of staff on Wednesday.

It's the second time MacDonald, 45, has been part of Shaheen’s staff. From 2009-11, she was Shaheen’s legislative assistant; from 2011-13, she was a policy adviser; and from 2013 to August 2016, she was senior policy adviser.

