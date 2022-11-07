WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) has never had a chief of staff who scored 1,000 points in their high school basketball career — until now. Former Kennett High and Colgate University standout Alison MacDonald was named Shaheen’s chief of staff on Wednesday.
It's the second time MacDonald, 45, has been part of Shaheen’s staff. From 2009-11, she was Shaheen’s legislative assistant; from 2011-13, she was a policy adviser; and from 2013 to August 2016, she was senior policy adviser.
“I’m excited to share that Alison is rejoining my office and that she’ll continue working on behalf of New Hampshire families,” said Shaheen. “Alison has built a career advocating for Granite Staters, having spent the majority of her professional life in service to New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate and through her work with Dartmouth Health.”
“The opportunity came up, and I jumped at it,” MacDonald told the Sun on Wednesday. “We have an amazing team here in Washington, and I’m proud to once again be part of it.”
MacDonald and her husband, David Greenberg, an attorney, live in Washington with their children Abigail, 16, and Benjamin, 13.
MacDonald is the daughter of retired longtime educators Karen and Gary MacDonald of Center Conway.
“Both Karen and I are excited for Ali,” Gary MacDonald said by phone Wednesday. “She has worked hard, and she looking forward to working with Sen. Shaheen again.”
From September 2016 to last month, MacDonald was vice president of policy and federal affairs for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was also teaching federal policy at George Washington University and coached her daughter’s basketball team to the county championship in D.C.
“When I left (Shaheen’s staff in 2016) it was to pursue another opportunity with Dartmouth Health here in Washington,” MacDonald said. “The last six years have been great.”
MacDonald, a 1994 graduate of Kennett High and a 2003 inductee into the school sports hall of fame, earned her B.A. in political science at Colgate (1994-98) and received her MPA (master of public administration) from America University School of Public Affairs (2005-06).
MacDonald holds Shaheen in high regard.
“Sen. Shaheen is fantastic,” she said. “She’s smart, pragmatic and hardworking. It’s such a pleasure to be able to work with someone who is such a dedicated public servant.”
Chuck Henderson, a fellow Kennett High graduate and Shaheen’s special assistant for projects and policy in Northern New Hampshire, is pleased to see MacDonald back on staff.
‘We are so excited,” he said by phone Thursday. “We were sad when she left the first time but that was a great career advancement move. We had a wonderful chief of staff (Chad Kreikemeier), who had been with us before and came back. He got us through COVID-19.”
He added: “To have Alison come back is just wonderful. There are only a few of us left who remember working with her, but I’m sure she’s going to do great. It’s good to have a couple of (Kennett) Eagles on Sen. Shaheen’s team again.”
On Thursday, MacDonald flew back to the Granite State for two days of meetings with staff. With the Senate currently in recess, MacDonald said anticipates "the pace picking up" when the senators return to the floor on Nov. 12.
Kreikemeier has taken a position in the private sector with Boeing, according to a release from Shaheen’s office.
“Chad’s leadership in my office was pivotal to assisting Granite Staters over the last few years, especially during the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic,” Shaheen started Wednesday. “From helping me navigate federal COVID response legislation to negotiating the historic infrastructure bill, Chad’s guidance was essential to the operations of my office. I thank him for his service to our state and nation, and I wish him the best as he starts a new chapter.”
