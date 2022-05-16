CONWAY — At last Thursday's SAU 9 Board reorganization meeting at the Professional Development Center in Conway Village, incumbent board chair Nancy Kelemen of Bartlett held off a challenge by Albany’s Tim Sorgi.
The SAU 9 Board is made up of 27 school board members, with three each from Albany, Chatham, Eaton and Hart’s Location; five each from Bartlett and Jackson; and seven from Conway.
In this, the SAU 9 Board's first meeting since March and April school district voting, Superintendent Kevin Richard opened the evening by asking for nominations for chair.
Scott Grant of Bartlett immediately nominated Sorgi, while Michelle Capozzoli of Conway quickly followed by backing Kelemen.
“I just think we might need a little change in the whole structure here,” Grant said.
“It's been a long time due to COVID and stuff and our education and test scores and our accountability tend to be in the public eye," said Grant, who recently floated the idea of Bartlett leaving SAU 9 and forming its own SAU.
He added: "Nancy's been chair for quite a long time. I think that it might be time for another town to be chair. I think Tim would be a proud sponsor of accountability and to increase education (scores) in SAU 9.”
Randy Davison of Conway agreed, throwing his support behind Sorgi.
“Due to the fact that Bartlett has chosen to look into a committee to explore the idea of leaving SAU 9, from a Conway perspective, Albany, it seems like, from the communication that we've received, is going to be on board for years to come," Davison said.
"They're interested in sending their students to our system, so I would be in favor of (Sorgi becoming chair),” he added.
Conway's Joe Mosca spoke in support of Kelemen.
“I think they are both great candidates, but I think Nancy has done a great job, and I’d still like to see her continue,” he said. “Nothing against Tim because I work on another group (studying tuition agreements), and I know Tim works very diligently. I think the SAU is going in the right direction and I support Nancy," Mosca said.”
Jerry Dougherty of Jackson said whoever is chair is not critical, but it’s important to have someone who can run a meeting effectively.
“Nancy has done a get job of it,” he said. “Tim, you’re untested on whether you can run a good meeting or not, But Nancy does a really good job of running the meetings and keeping us on task, on the agenda and moving the agenda forward.”
Dougherty added: “We have really limited time in what we do, so it's really important to stay on the agenda, know what we're talking about, when we're talking about and how we're talking about it. And Nancy does a really good job of that. I think this really keeps things transparent to the public by doing it that way."
Curtis Coleman of Albany vouched for Sorgi, saying: "I’ve sat in on a lot of meetings with Tim (chair of the Albany board), and he’s done a good job of running them. He’s organized and I would be comfortable with him (as chair) doing a good job.”
Davison was still concerned about Bartlett exploring other SAU options.
“Nancy, nothing against you. I think that your leadership skills are fine, but the fact that your board took that position to look into that, that's my concern,” he said.
Eventually, Kelemen was re-elected by a 9-6 vote. Voting for Kelemen were Dougherty and Darlene Ference of Jackson; Capozzoli, Mosca, Barbara Lyons, and Jessica Whitelaw of Conway; and Emily Calderwood, Andrew Light and Kelemen of Bartlett.
Casting their support behind Sorgi were Daniel Bianchino and Coleman of Albany; Grant of Bartlett; and Cassie Capone and Davison of Conway.
After Richard declared Kelemen the chair, she moved to the center of the table.
“Thank you very much,” she said.
Turning to Sorgi, she said: “I agree that you do a great job, Tim.”
Last Friday by phone, she explained: “I do enjoy being the chair. (But) the chair is no more important than the other 26 members of the board. All I do is run the meeting and make sure everyone who wants to be is heard.”
She added: “I enjoy working with the SAU 9 staff and fellow administrators. I also think having the chair be from a sending town and having a seat on the Conway (School Board’s) Policy Committee is an important position.”
Kelemen’s first order of business was to select nominations for vice-chair. Capozzoli, the incumbent, nominated Mosca, who was unopposed and elected by a 14-0-1 vote (he abstained).
Kelemen then sought nominations for anyone from the sending towns to serve as representative to the Conway School Board’s Budget Committee. No one was nominated.
Sorgi, who has held that post for the past three years, was asked if he’d like to continue for another year.
“I prefer not,” he replied.
Kelemen then asked if anyone who was interested to send her an email.
