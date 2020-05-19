CONWAY — Because it has never had a planning board, the legality of Kearsarge Lighting Precinct zoning articles for the past five years (and perhaps longer) and those on this year’s warrant for the annual meeting set for June 16 has been thrown into question.
That finding by precinct attorney Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg has added even more complexity to KLP’s internal battle over the legality and governance of short-term rentals, with two articles on this year’s warrant now made moot.
The commissioner-backed Article No. 3, banning non-owner-occupied short-term rentals but allowing non-owner-occupied rental of more than 60 days leads this year’s warrant.
Then there's Article 4, led by resident/Realtor Josh Brustin, to allow non-owner-occupied short-term rentals of under 30 days by conditional-use permit only. Rentals of 30 or more consecutive days would be allowed in the KLP.
But at a Jan. 21 public hearing, Malia said that while the precinct has a board of commissioners and zoning board of adjustment, because it lacks a planning board, there is no legal mechanism for issuing conditional-use permits.
Therefore, he said, the effect of the petitioned article would be to ban all short-term rentals since the permits under the proposed ordinance are required in order to run a short-term rentals.
That prompted a letter to commissioners in March from Brustin, owner/broker of Pinkham Real Estate requesting further research.
Malia dove into that research, along with conferring with the N.H. Municipal Association.
Brustin, meanwhile, embarked on his own research.
In a letter to the editor from KLP commission chair Rick Jenkinson and fellow commissioners Lynn Lyman and Joe DiFiore, with input from Malia, commissioners reached the conclusion that the only binding votes on the warrant for annual precinct meeting are those pertaining to the election of officers and the adoption of the proposed budget.
They said Malia and the NHMA's research began with the enabling legislation passed by the Legislature in 1957, which authorized the KLP to enact a zoning ordinance. They then researched subsequent actions by the Legislature addressing zoning and all amendments to the KLP zoning ordinance over the past 62 years.
What they found was that the N.H. Legislature passed a law in 1983 that required planning boards to hold public hearings prior to proposed zoning ordinance amendments being put on the warrant for a vote.
In the KLP, those hearings were held by the commissioners, they said, "For this reason, legal counsel has determined that the amendments currently on the warrant ... are null and void because they did not undergo a planning board public hearing.”
They also said the Legislature passed a law in 1988 that any claim that municipal legislation is invalid for failure to follow a statutory enactment procedure must be presented within five years.
“We’ve concluded, based on this law, that any amendments passed by the KLP during the past five years are null and void," the commissioners' letter said.
"The zoning amendments made in the previous five years were approved by voters in 2017, which included a requirement that all dumpsters must meet set-back requirements and be fenced in, as well as two other technical amendments. These will have to be reconsidered."
Jenkinson told the Sun Monday, "We haven’t even been able to have this year’s annual meeting yet and the next time these could be acted on by voters would be annual meeting 2021, and there is a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then."
Also on tap for the precinct, he said, is the court date for the Gleason-Andrews lawsuit in Carroll County Superior Court in the lawsuit against the precinct (regarding the ZBA's enforcement of short-term rental bans).
"It will begin in October, so we expect a decision to come out after that," Jenkinson said.
He said he was reluctant to reconvene the short-term rental committee, saying he does not believe there is any new information that could be presented.
In a separate interview, Brustin said: “This goes beyond the current (warrant) articles that are in play. The real situation is whether any amendments since 1983 are valid, so that changes everything.
"To me, the point is the bigger question of hopefully having an opportunity to resubmit the proposals, and hopefully the community can come together and compromise like we did at the hearing in January."
In a written statement he provided to the Sun, he said that "the KLP Commissioners correctly point out that New Hampshire statute relieves municipalities from procedural errors five years from enactment.
"However, procedural errors envisioned by statute, such as failure to publish notice in an area newspaper, must be truly procedural in nature. Lacking a planning board is not a procedural mistake, it is a fundamental error. It is like a Conservation Commission or a Library Trustee passing a zoning ordinance and then claiming that its lack of authority to do so was simply a procedural mistake. That’s a bridge too far," Brustin wrote.
"Again, the current commissioners are not the ones who made this mistake in the ’80s and have admitted that a planning board should always have been in place. If they want to make things right now, they have an obligation to go beyond the past five years, to nullify any amendments after 1983, to form a planning board, and to do things properly moving forward," he said.
The rescheduled annual meeting is set for June 16 at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Water Precinct.
Commissioners say they currently cannot issue absentee ballots because KLP holds a traditional town meeting without an official ballot system. For more, go to kearsargelightingprecinct.org
