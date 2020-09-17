CONWAY — After a first vote ended in a 2-2 deadlock Sept. 8, selectmen Tuesday with a full board voted 3-2 to choose local marketing consultant Kathy Bennett to fill the Conway Public Library trustee vacancy left by the resignation in August of former chair Tim Westwig, who has moved out of Conway.
Acting on a motion by Selectman John Colbath seconded by Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, voting in favor of Bennett were Colbath, Seavey and Selectman Steve Porter, while Selectmen’s Chair David Weathers and Vice Chair Carl Thibodeau voted against.
Porter was not present at the first deadlocked vote Sept. 8 when Colbath and Seavey voted in favor of Bennett while Weathers and Thibodeau voted for local attorney Dorcas “Penny” Deans.
No votes were cast for third candidate Allen Shapiro, a retired educator.
There was little discussion at either vote.
Bennett will serve out Westwig’s term on the seven-member trustee board through the next annual elections in April, according to Town Clerk Louise Inkell. The three-year terms of three other current trustees — treasurer Peter Innes, vice chair Alison Memoli and Hans Hildebrand — expire in 2021. Other trustees are Julie Laracy, secretary (2022); Ashley Danforth (2023); and Ellin Leonard (2023).
The trustees board is the governing body of the library. The board meets once a month.
Contacted for comment about the results of Tuesday’s vote, David Smolen, library director, thanked all three candidates for their interest in serving and welcomed Bennett.
“We are thrilled to hear that Kathy will be on the board as we know she will do a great job,” said Smolen Thursday when told of Tuesday’s pick by selectmen of Bennett. “We also want to thank Penny Deans and Mr. Shapiro for their interest.”
Bennett issued the following statement Thursday upon hearing of her selection: “I’m honored to have been selected as Conway Public Library trustee. Libraries have long been an important institution in my life, having grown up next to the Quincy Public Library and I’ve always been a book lover and a big reader,” said Bennett, who is a resident of Center Conway where she and her husband Thom Perkins lives on Davis Hill. “I’m excited to be part of the board and to serve the community.”
Originally from Massachusetts, Bennett has a degree in communications and professional writing from Salem State University in Salem, Mass. She spent about 20 years working in direct mail and direct marketing in Boston before moving to the valley in 2002 to take the job as marketing director at Cranmore Mountain Resort before moving on to Memorial Hospital in 2013 where she served as vice president for development and director of communications of Memorial Hospital through 2019 before leaving to start her own digital marketing consulting company, Kathy Bennett Marketing.
For further information, call (603) 447-5552 or go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
