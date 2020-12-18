We’ve all done it at one time or another — waited until the very last minute to do some, most or even all of our holiday shopping. But worry not — on the following pages you’ll find terrific local retailers with plenty of inventory to please even the most discerning shopper. We couldn’t highlight them all, so we chose, at random, a dozen local stores and asked them to nominate gifts anyone would love to get. But there are hundreds of ads with even more great gift ideas in this edition. We urge you to check them all out and support our awesome advertisers. Happy Holidays!
Andes Ski Shop, 520 Route 302, Bartlett. (603) 374-6864. Hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays; and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. For more, go to andesski.shop.
BARTLETT — A cool ski shop offering old-fashioned, personalized service (as well as the most humorous message board in the valley), Andes sits in the shadow of Attitash Mountain.
Owned by Kris Kebler, he and his knowledgeable staff pride themselves on giving everyone the inside take on skiing in the White Mountains. As the company’s motto says, “They don’t make ski shops like this anymore.”
Asked about this holiday season’s best gift ideas, Kebler provided a litany of items, including Kinco gloves, Darn Tough ski socks (out of Vermont with a lifetime warranty) multi-layer Buff ski masks and goodr brand sunglasses and goggles. They also have some great Ski Town All-Stars ski hats.
For a truly sensational gift, give a pair of all-mountain Blizzard Black Pearl Skis, especially hot for women skiers this year, or a pair of Nordica Enforcers for men. “They’re both all-mountain skis,” said Kebler, noting his shop has an extensive array of other brands and demos as well.
A great stocking stuffer, he said, would be a certificate for a ski tune at Andes’ to-pnotch shop. As for that sign out front, with ski season starting, the most recent said, “Tired of gaining wait? The wait is over." — Tom Eastman
Bavarian Chocolate Haus, 2483 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-2663. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sundays. For more, go to bavarianchocolatehaus.com.
CONWAY — Looking for decadently delicious handmade chocolate for this year’s holiday gathering? Look no further than the Bavarian Chocolate Haus of both North Conway and now nearby Bridgton, Maine.
Scott Ferrari and husband David Hallett — owners of this local North Conway institution for 12 of its 29 years of operation — are Santa’s helpers in creating such treats as truffles, dark butter toffee clusters, dark chocolate-covered marshmallows, chocolate-dipped double-stuffed Oreos, foiled milk chocolate Santas, nonpareils and hand-dipped chocolate-covered fruits (apricots, orange peel, ginger and pineapple … you get the idea).
You'll also want to try the maple products and homemade fudge.
Their specialty items include gift sampler boxes, pure maple moose and maple sugar leafs and Pfeffernusse Ice Gingerbread Cookies.
"Everything is homemade and fresh — unlike store-bought candy produced somewhere else a year ago. We sell by the pound and by the piece,” said Ferrari.
"And after the stress everyone has been under this past year, couldn't everyone use some chocolate? Indulge!" — Tom Eastman
The Christmas Loft, 2028 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-5253, christmasloft.com. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
CONWAY — The Christmas Loft has been specializing in meaningful holiday gifts and decorations for 40 years. With over 10,000 different ornaments, customers enjoy searching for that special ornament that symbolizes the special events, accomplishments and memories of the year.
"In the spirit of surviving 2020 with a smile, we brought in a range of humorous pandemic-themed ornaments that have just been flying off the shelves," says co-owner Greg Vander Veer.
"Our personalized Pandemic Family Ornament is my favorite as it has the most iconic items of this crazy year — toilet paper and masks. It is funny to think in 30 years kids will be asking their grandparents why they have this strange ornament on their tree."
Other hot collectibles include Jim Shore's Disney figurines, Possible Dreams' Fabric Mache Santa Clauses and anything "Nightmare Before Christmas," Vander Veer said.
And don't forget to stop into their adjacent, Tricks & Treats Building, where Vander Veer said, "we've focused on bringing in a lot of nostalgic toys, candy, games and novelty items. It is full of great stocking stuffers, too.” — Tom Eastman
Four Your Paws Only, 1821 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-7297. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. For more, go to fouryourpawsonly.com.
CONWAY— This award-winning North Conway pet specialty shop opened by Kathy and Brian Ahearn in 1994 knows everyone enjoys woofin’ it up or having a meowin’ good time for the holiday season, including the four-legged members of the family.
They offer a dazzling array of toys for dogs and cats (including pet Santa hats) as well as human-grade pet bakery items that look and smell so good, you’ll want to eat them yourselves.
“We really get into the holiday spirit here,” said Brian. Added Kathy, “We offer such things as personalized dog bones, Christmas cookie samplers, jumbo Santa Claus cookies, holiday-flavored gourmet biscuit snack packs, cat cookie samplers with catnip toys, Vermont homegrown organic catnip candy canes and catnip Christmas tree."
New this year, she said is a Kharma Cat Wool Driedel and ball. "We also have locally made Lupine holiday microbatch collars for dogs and cats. We make sure that every member of the family can join in on the holiday fun,” she said.
Ho, ho, ho — and woof! — Tom Eastman
Lucy Hardware, 239 Route 16, Intervale. (603) 356-0757. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sundays. lucyhardware.com.
INTERVALE — If you think a hardware store isn't a great place for last-minute holiday gifts, you've never been to Lucy Hardware. The spacious, locally-owned store has everything you need for home repairs, of course. But it also has a couple of secret weapons when it comes to gifts for everyone on your list: Anne Jenkins-Provost and Hanna Lucy.
Anne is the manager of the gift department, and on this customer's recent stop by the store, she was more than happy to show off the voluminous gift aisle there, which ranges from things practical to items that are just really cute. One section has Christmas-related items such as ornaments, small wooden signs and knick-knacks. Then there are must-haves for the home cook, such as Original GreenPan ceramic cookware or Lodge brand cast-iron skillets.
And don't forget about the small jugs of 100 Acre Wood maple syrup from the Lucy family's own sugar house that would make excellent stocking stuffers.
But what should be at the top of your list are the unique and beautiful greeting cards, calendars and original art prints done by Hanna Lucy. Daughter of store owner Nat, she's also an art teacher at Josiah Bartlett Elementary. Her colorful and whimsical pen-and-ink drawings capture local scenes, such as the Moats, Chocorua Lake or Mount Washington, that will provide "a taste of home" for kids off at college or second home owners. Hanna's designs also grace winter felt-lined fabric caps and headbands for the skier or climber in your life. For more about her products, go to hannalucy.com. — Margaret McKenzie
McSherry's Nursery and Garden Center, 2599 E. Main St., Center Conway. (603) 447-5442. Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Mondays. Closing for the season at noon on Dec. 24. For more, go to mcsherrysnursery.com.
CONWAY — Don't have time to whip up a holiday present for that special gardener friend? McSherry's Nursery has you covered.
According to office manager June O'Donal, they have themed gift baskets all done up with bows and fabric that will appeal to many different tastes. "We have the pollinator basket, guaranteed to attract hummingbirds and bees. It comes with a beehouse, gloves, milkweed and lavender seeds," she said.
There is the bulb basket, which comes with not only spring bulbs but a special bulb planter to help get them deep in the ground. They also seed starter kits of many different varieties, including for herbs and medicinal plants. The kits come with a big plastic container that gardeners who can't wait until summer can start in March. Plus, O'Donal said, "we can put together a special basket if they want."
McSherry's also has Christmas-themed items, including trees, wreaths, swags and garlands, plus seasonal house flags — the outside items, O'Donal calls them. For inside items, they have lots of Christmas tree ornaments and hand-crafted bows.
And to top it all off, from now until Christmas Eve day, there's a 40 percent discount on all Christmas-related items.
"A great last-minute gift would be the Plow & Hearth colonial single-window candles with battery-powered bulb," O'Donal said. At $12, "they're a little pricey, but with the 40 percent off sale, that makes it really affordable."
They also offer gift cards, which would make great stocking stuffers, O'Donal said.
After Dec. 24 at noon, the garden center will shut down for the season, reopening in early spring. — Margaret McKenzie
North Conway Olive Oil Company, 2730 White Mountain Highway. North Conway. (603) 307-1066. Or 2 Common Court, Unit D46, Settlers Green. (603) 730-5515. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Website: ncoliveoil.com.
CONWAY — The North Conway Olive Oil Company not only sells products that will change how you cook, but it will help inspire your gift-giving, too. Both stores in North Conway — on Main Street in the village and at Settlers Green — sell a large variety of olive oils, balsamic vinegars, pastas, spices, olive-wood products and skin care products.
The most popular items this season, says store owner Bill Kittredge, are the gift boxes and crates (under $30), which make excellent secret Santa or Yankee swap items.
With these boxes, you have the freedom to mix and match different oils and vinegars to anyone’s taste. If you are unsure about what someone likes, you can also purchase a small sampler box with a few different varieties.
For an exotic touch, Kittredge recommends a combination crate with “the baklouti green chili olive oil (from the Barbary Coast of North Africa) paired with the Alfoos mango white balsamic. It goes great on chicken and in tacos.”
Kittredge says he and his staff enjoy the opportunity to share newly discovered recipes with each other and with customers. “We get tired of eating the same thing, but with these you can have the same chicken seven different ways,” he said. — Abi Nilsson
North Country Fair Jewelers, 2448 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, (603) 356-5819. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and by appointment. For more, go to northcountryfairjewelers.com.
CONWAY — Most people have something in mind when they are shopping for jewelry for that special someone, and Brian Smith and his associates at North Country Fair Jewelers are ready to help them find it. “Each piece is individual," says Smith, "and we help people find what's right by getting to know them.”
While engagement rings are always popular during the holidays, jewelry with gemstones have been particularly sought after, he said.
Sapphires are big this year, and North Country Fair carries them in a variety of hues such as blue, orange, red, purple and green. These beautiful stones are available in rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
Stumped for that perfect present? “Diamonds are always lovely,” Smith says, noting he has the largest selection in the area.
And if you have a diamond or other gemstone you would like to remount in a fresh setting, Smith will work with you to create a piece of jewelry to your custom specifications.
North Country Fair also offers locally crafted jewelry with different gemstone options that can fit into every budget.
If you are shopping for someone who loves the local area, giving them a piece of jewelry with Maine tourmaline or amethyst is something they can wear for any occasion, while keeping a piece of the North Country with them at all times.
In addition, North Country Fair Jewelers is celebrating its 51st anniversary with a Christmas sale — everything in the store is 20-50 percent off. — Abi Nilsson
Ragged Mountain Equipment, 279 Route 16, Intervale. (603) 356-3042. Hours (through Christmas): 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays. For more, go to raggedmountain.com.
INTERVALE — Owner Rob Nadler says the shop has been very busy, with ski and snowshoe equipment flying off the shelves. In fact, they were out of snowshoes earlier in the week, but more are expected to come in before Christmas.
For last-minute shoppers, “we’ve got these two gift tables set up with all kinds of little things, from headlamps to specialty foods — mints, ginger products, sauces — unusual things we only get for the holidays. They’re great for stocking stuffers,” Nadler said.
He added, “One of our most popular gifts is socks, and we have thousands of them.” On the main floor, a wall of socks features brands like Darn Tough, Fox River and Fits, and there are more in the bargain basement, including alpaca socks at two for $12 through Christmas Eve. “That’s practically a giveaway,” Nadler said. Hats are another popular item.
Ragged has its own line of outdoor apparel and accessories made on site. “We have some new Polartec material that we’ve made new women’s vests and skirts with that we just put out. And we’ve got a Merino wool from Australia that we’ve been making hats and other things with,” Nadler said. “We’ve got whole new patterns and we’re putting new things out daily.”
There is also the Utility line of clothing, packs, travel bags and accessories, designed for Ragged by valley resident Patrick Lord (find out more at utilitymade.com). — Terry Leavitt
Stan & Dan Sports, 2936 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-6997. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. For more, go to stananddansports.com.
CONWAY — A perennial ski shop award-winner that carries the brand of quality for which the old Carroll Reed Ski Shops were renowned, owners Dan Lewis and Stan Millen (both of whom started their careers at Carroll Reed) and staff offer expertise to help shoppers get that special gift for the skier on their list.
“People really love our array of Dale sweaters,” notes Millen. “Made in Norway, they are of classic design that never goes out of style. And they’re on sale through Christmas.”
He said with the increase in popularity of backcountry skiing, Stan & Dan’s has expanded its lineup to include backcountry skis and boots, as well as climbing skins — "a combination of nylon and mohair,” said Millen.
Stan & Dan’s also has a full line of Hotronics boot and glove warmers as well as heated bindings, socks, gloves and ski boots. Also in demand are double-layered antimicrobial face masks and neck tubes.
And for the skier who has everything but needs an edge to his or her skiing, you can't go wrong with a gift card for a Montana ski tuning administered by Stan & Dan’s expert ski technicians. — Tom Eastman
Sun & Ski Sports, 2709 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-9411. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. For more, go to sunandski.com.
CONWAY — Skiing, riding and snowshoeing are seeing a big uptick in interest this season, as everyone looks to get outside, and Sun & Ski Sports (formerly Joe Jones) is here to point the way for great gift ideas.
With many areas saying that guests will need to use their vehicles as their base of operations (discouraging congregating in base lodges), skiers will be “booting up” in the parking lots, and Sun & Ski has Hotronics foot warmers to keep them toasty and dry.
They also have boot driers, heated gloves and heated socks (some of which are battery-operated) along with Hestra quality ski gloves and double-layered face masks to keep you warm and safe.
“It’s all about staying warm when you hit the slopes,” notes store manager Erica Frieswick, who adds that the popular local in-town ski shop also offers cross-country and alpine ski rentals and skate rentals as well as a ski tuning shop. — Tom Eastman
White Birch Books, 2568 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-3200. Hours: Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more, go to whitebirchbooks.com.
CONWAY — White Birch Books is the place to go for the hot, new books, says bookstore owner Laura Cummings. On the local front, Ty Gagne’s “The Last Traverse” is selling fast, so reserve yours now, she says. On the bestseller list is: “A Promised Land,” by Barack Obama; “The Best of Me,” by David Sedaris; and “Modern Comfort Food,” by Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa.
"As far as fiction goes, we have so many favorites, but a few have bubbled to the top," Cummings said. There's "Anxious People," by Fredrik Bachman and "This Tender Land," by William Kent Krueger. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue," by V.E. Schwab, Cummings said, "can be paired with an awesome matching constellation glass for a great gift."
In mystery, authors Paul Doiron from Maine and Louise Penny from Canada are flying off the shelves. For children’s books, Cummings says Jan Brett rules the day with her new book “Cozy,” or check out “Wild Symphony” by New Hampshire’s own Dan Brown.
“So many books, so little time! Let us help you find the best books and a few stocking stuffers, and then carry it all out in one of our new, super-stylin’ White Birch Books totes,” says Cummings. — Tom Eastman
