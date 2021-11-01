CONWAY — A Carroll County Superior Court judge denied reconsideration of the suit filed by short-term rental owners Christopher and Kelly Andrews against the Kearsage Lighting Precinct over an owner occupation requirement for rental properties.
In a separate case — Richard Park v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct — Judge Amy Ignatius granted the KLP's partial motion to dismiss.
Park, who owns and operates a short-term rental in a duplex on Abbott Brook Road off Hurricane Mountain Road in Intervale (which sits inside the Kearsarge precinct), is being represented by Mark Puffer of Preti Flaherty Beliveau and Pachios, PLLP, of Portland, Maine.
Puffer is also representing the defendant in a Conway STR case called “Town of Conway vs. STR Owner Scott Kudrick.” That case is currently pending in Superior Court.
In a complaint filed in February, Park said that since the KLP did not have a planning board, it invalidated zoning created since 1957 and therefore KLP’s zoning was unenforceable.
KLP’s lawyer, Demetrio Aspiras of III of Drummond Woodsum of Manchester, argued that most of Park’s claims were barred by a statue of limitations that runs five years.
The ordinance he objected to was amended in 1986 to say that “all residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guest shall be owner occupied and operated.”
That same language about an owner occupation requirement is included in the most recent version of the zoning ordinance, amended in 2017.
Ignatius on Oct. 22 issued an order granting Aspiras’ partial motion to dismiss.
“The KLP’s failure to establish a planning board has only prevented it from complying with the public hearing requirement in RSA 675:3.
“As holding this hearing falls within the definition of a statutory enactment procedure, Park cannot challenge any zoning amendment on these grounds if the KLP adopted the amendment more than five years from the date Park initiated the instant action,” said Ignatius.
“Accordingly, Park’s challenges to all of the zoning amendments except the 2017 amendment are barred by the statute of limitations.”
(In the late 1980s, the Legislature passed a law that established a statute of limitations for challenges to zoning ordinances based on a municipality’s failure to comply with statutory enactment procedures.)
Reached by email, Aspiras said the case technically isn’t over yet. He said Park’s challenge to the 2017 amendments remain.
“Those 2017 amendments are not directly relevant to the owner-occupied provision,” said Aspiras. “It remains to be seen if both sides continue to litigate over the 2017 amendments.”
The Park case has a date in Superior Court scheduled for Nov. 24, but Aspiras thinks the hearing could be canceled.
Asked what happens next, Aspiras said there is a 10-day deadline for Park to ask for reconsideration or he could ask the case be sent to the state Supreme Court via interlocutory appeal.
Reached Monday, Park said it was “too early to comment.”
KLP commissioners’ chair Lynn Lyman had this to say: “While the commissioners are disappointed that the KLP was forced to defend this lawsuit in the first place, they are pleased that Judge Ignatius’ decision confirms the KLP’s position. Further, as noted in the order, the KLP recently established a planning board and will continue to evaluate its zoning ordinance to ensure it meets the needs of the community.”
The judge also denied reconsideration in a case challenging enforcement of the owner occupation requirement.
In April 2018, Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., sued the precinct over regulations that require short-term rentals owners to be on site. The couple bought two homes in the precinct in order to rent them out short-term. The KLP then enforced a longtime ordinance that said rentals have to be owner-occupied.
The Andrewses sued in Superior Court, where Ignatius ruled against all their various arguments in a Sept. 14 order. The couple then filed a motion to reconsider.
The Andrewses were represented by John Cronin of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky PC of Manchester. The KLP zoning board was represented by Aspiras. KLP commissioners, who are intervenors, were represented by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine.
But Aspiras objected, saying the plaintiffs’ arguments were redundant and that Ignatius had already thoroughly considered the case.
Ignatius sided in a handwritten motion dated Oct. 22 that was noted in the supplement to motion for reconsideration.
“The plaintiffs disagree with the court’s rulings and are seeking a different result,” wrote Ignatius. However, she said, they have not identified facts or points of the law the court has misconstrued or overlooked. “It is not accurate to say the court overlooked constitutional issues,” she continued. “The constitutional claims raised by the plaintiffs are explicitly addressed in the court’s order.”
At a meeting Oct. 16, Lyman said if Ignatius ruled against the motion for reconsideration the Andrewses would have 30 days to appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Lyman hailed Ignatius’ decision.
“It is good news for the residents of Kearsarge,” she said. “One of our residents summed it up nicely: ‘Justice moves slowly, but it does move.’”
Ultimately, the KLP must wait until the appeal process is over or win at the state Supreme Court before it can start enforcement.
At the Oct. 16 meeting, resident Terry McAdams asks the commissioners about their definition of short-term rental said the thought Conway had a definition and Lyman said perhaps they could use that.
But Town Manager Tom Holmes in an email last week said Conway doesn’t actually have a definition.
“The town attempted to define STRs via warrant article and it was one of the articles that failed,” said Holmes. “So, there is no definition per se.”
