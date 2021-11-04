OSSIPEE — Over the objections of the plaintiffs — short-term rental owners suing their former guests for defamation — a Carroll County Superior Court judge will give the tardy defendants, who missed the third day of their trial, a second chance.
The case before Judge Amy Ignatius is “Terence McAdams and Jennifer McAdams v. Carl Ruel and Chantal Allard.” The McAdamses are the short-term rental owners; Ruel and Allard, a Massachusetts couple who stayed at the rental, are the defendants.
Accusations by the defendants of little heat in the unit and, by the plaintiffs, of stolen towels during the pair’s stay in 2018 spawned a $200,000 defamation lawsuit, with the McAdamses saying the renters sullied their name online.
According to court records, Ruel and Allard rented a condo at 689 Kearsarge Road from the McAdamses on Feb. 16-19, 2018. The STR was booked through the HomeAway/VRBO vacation rental website.
Ruiz/Allard accused the McAdamses of failing to provide supplemental heat and gas for cooking. The McAdamses questioned the tenants about missing towels and say the defendants created what they described as a fake listing for the Kearsarge property.
The trial, which began Sept. 7, was continued to Sept. 8 and then to Sept. 24. However, the defendants failed to show up on time on that last trial date.
In a motion they filed Sept. 24 requesting a continuance, Ruel and Allard of Westford, Mass., said they were confused by the listed start time, thinking it was 2 p.m. when it was actually 12:30 p.m.
“Asking if the court could reschedule the hearing in order to terminate it properly,” Ruel said in the motion, adding they arrived at the courthouse in Ossipee at 1:45 p.m.
In a notice of decision filed Oct. 14, Judge Amy Ignatius granted the motion to continue the case.
“It appears there was a genuine misunderstanding regarding the time the hearing was to begin and not a decision on the part of the defendants to choose not to participate in the hearing,” said Ignatius.
“They appeared at the courthouse, well after the appointed time, but nevertheless traveled to the Superior Court on the scheduled day,” she said.
Ignatius said the court would reschedule a final day in taking testimony.
She said the plaintiffs may appear by Webex if they prefer, but the defendants have to appear in person as they requested an interpreter as they speak French.
The final court session was rescheduled for Dec. 22. Both the plaintiffs and the defendants are representing themselves in court.
The McAdamses say they lingered at the courthouse after the hearing until 2:20 p.m. so the defendants could not have been there at 1:45 p.m. They say the motion to reschedule “lacked merit.”
“Plaintiffs saw neither defendants nor their vehicle, a distinctive late-model white Mercedes Benz 450 sedan,” said the McAdameses. “Plaintiffs therefore request all requested relief, as well as any other relief that the Court deems to be just.”
In a Jan. 4, 2020, filing, the McAdamses said they really weren’t actually seeking $200,000 in special damages but that the “TurboCourt” filing system required a sum. So, they entered a “random number” not knowing TurboCourt was asking for the special damages. The McAdamses said the amount is really about $50,000.
The conflict between the two parties has become so pronounced that Ignatius in a May order asked that they “stop squabbling.”
“The court will not entertain the name calling and ad hominem attacks each side has engaged in through their written pleadings,” said Ignatius.
