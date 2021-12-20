OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge decided recently that both brothers charged in an alleged armed robbery in North Conway can be held without bail.
Conway police have charged brothers Brian Parmenter, 30, and Cody Parmenter, 28, and Cody’s girlfriend, Olivia Pope, 27, in connection with an armed robbery that reportedly took place Sept. 21 outside the Hannaford grocery store in North Conway.
According to a probable cause statement filed by police Sgt. Dominic Torch, the victim was apparently an acquaintance of Pope’s and he and his female companion had been lured to the grocery store parking lot under the pretense of a drug deal.
The victim said after he got there, the window of the car he was in was smashed, and he was pistol-whipped.
Cody Parmenter showed stab wounds to police and said he was stabbed by the supposed drug dealer, who said he acted in self-defense by brandishing a knife but never stabbed anyone.
The Parmenter brothers and Pope pleaded not guilty.
Brian Parmenter has been held since October. Cody Parmenter and Pope were arrested Dec. 1 near the Maine state line.
Pope has been released on bail as Ignatius believes she is not a danger to the community. Pope is reportedly pregnant with Cody Parmenter’s baby.
Cody Parmenter was ordered held without bail after a Dec. 10 hearing in Superior Court. His brother's hearing also started that day, but it ran out of time so was continued to last Friday, Dec. 17.
At the continuation, after about 45 minutes, Ignatius decided there was probable cause to believe Brian Parmenter committed a crime.
"It's not clean. As I said before, there are a lot of contradictions in the witness interviews, there are what have been described as self-serving statements," the judge said.
"There are gaps in the information or loose ends that are not easily tied up. Whether ultimately a jury makes sense of all of that is to be seen," Ignatius said.
But she found there to be clear and convincing evidence that Brian Parmenter is a danger to the community.
"The terrible thing about firearms, in the midst of struggles sometimes even if they were never intended to be used to fire at anyone, they sometimes are, with deadly consequences," said Ignatius, adding the store was open at the time of the incident.
Public defender Robin Davis attempted to make the case that Parmenter wasn't even at the scene of the crime. She called on public defender's investigator Pam Accornero, who testified that at the time of the alleged crime, Brian Parmenter had a curfew, was on probation and living with his father in Fryeburg, Maine, and that his cousin lives next-door. The cousin told Accornero that Brian was at her house the night in question and returned home before curfew.
Davis also said the supposed drug dealer told police it was Cody who had the gun and pistol whipped him.
But the woman with the drug dealer told police she thought it was Brian Parmenter who had the gun.
During her cross-examination of police Detective Chad Smith, Davis pointed to text messages between the two brothers.
"Halfway through those texts, Brian says, 'I just told her someone got us mixed up. I just left prison last week, so I ain't doing nothing.'"
Davis also faulted Conway police for showing other parties a solo photo of Brian Parmenter and not part of a photo lineup. She said this could "ruin" witnesses' true memory of events.
Assistant County Attorney Matt Conley had Smith testify about other texts that suggest Brian knew Cody was planning to commit a crime.
"Cody tells Brian he's 'looking for someone to rob,'" Smith said.
Pope had claimed Brian Parmenter was not there, but Conley argued that Pope had an incentive to lie about that because she knew Brian Parmenter was on probation.
Conley said police believe Brian Parmenter was caught on Hannaford's security camera as he limped just as Parmenter does.
As for the victims "confusing" Brian and Cody Parmenter, Conley says that they are both brothers and look similar and it would be hard to idistinguish them at night during a high-stress situation.
Conley said be thought a Carroll County grand jury may have heard Brian Parmenter's case on Friday.
"I also believe that all all of the co-defendants in this case are going to be indicted today. So, I think that these cases should get moving along pretty quickly, your honor," he told Ignatius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.