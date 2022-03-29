John H. Fuller Elementary School counselor Alison Memoli (second from left) smiles with representatives from the NH School Counselor Association Julie Lichtmann (from left), Heather Machanoff, and Colleen DesRuisseaux after receiving the NH School Counselor of the Year award in the school gym on Friday morning. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A crowd of family (husband Mark and daughter Elle are in the front row), friends and colleagues applaud as John H. Fuller Elementary School counselor Alison Memoli receives the NH School Counselor of the Year award on March 25. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — John H. Fuller Elementary School counselor Alison Memoli received the New Hampshire School Counselor of the Year award last Friday, March 25, in the North Conway school’s gym.
Unaware she was receiving the award, Memoli was surprised by a crowd of around 30 people, including colleagues in the school district, friends and family.
Representatives from the NH School Counselor Association — Julie Lichtmann of Windham High School, Heather Machanoff at Oyster River High School and Colleen DesRuisseaux from Bow High School — presented Memoli with a plaque and flowers, and spoke about her dedication and hard work.
Memoli, a 1996 graduate of Kennett High School, grew up in Eaton. She has been working in public education since 2001 and began as a school counselor at John H. Fuller in 2009.
She is certified with a master’s degree in school counseling from South Carolina State University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina.
After winning the award, Memoli said, “I am so honored and humbled to be recognized as the school counselor of the year for the state of New Hampshire. It is a privilege to serve the students, families and the community of John Fuller Elementary School.”
