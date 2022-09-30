JACKSON — A father and son from out of state were uninjured when their Jeep caught fire Thursday as they were heading north on Route 16 near Pinkham Notch a half-mile north of the Dana Place.
Kenneth Nosal of Newark, N.J., was identified as the driver of the Jeep. His father, Stephen Nosal of Milford, Conn., was riding next to him. No ages were provided by police.
They were reportedly en route to Jericho State Park go off-road driving.
“They were staying in Conway vacationing with their families and were going north when they heard a little ‘pop’ and their engine compartment started smoking, and they pulled over,” said Jackson Police Patrolman Marty Bourque, who responded to the incident along with the Jackson Fire Department at about 12:15 p.m.
“They pulled over and were able to retrieve some of their belongings and called 911 to Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, which dispatched the call to Jackson Police and the fire department,” Bourque said. Bourque, who was first to arrive at the scene, said the Jeep was fully engulfed when he got there.
He said neither man was injured.
“I drove them from the scene to the Jackson Police Department, and their family came in their second car from Conway to pick them up,” said Bourque.
Hurteau Towing of Conway took the burned Jeep from the site, he said.
Robin Lee of Conway was among those stuck in traffic as firefighters worked at the scene.
“I had been in Pinkham Notch on the A-T Trail and was traveling south on Route 16 when I saw the scene of everyone there at the fire. Everyone was lined up for about 20 minutes,” said Lee, a local musician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.