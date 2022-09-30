jeep

Two men emerged unscathed Thursday after their Jeep caught fire on Route 16 just north of Jackson. Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Police responded to the incident. (ROBIN LEE PHOTO)

JACKSON — A father and son from out of state were uninjured when their Jeep caught fire Thursday as they were heading north on Route 16 near Pinkham Notch a half-mile north of the Dana Place.

Kenneth Nosal of Newark, N.J., was identified as the driver of the Jeep. His father, Stephen Nosal of Milford, Conn., was riding next to him. No ages were provided by police.

