CONWAY — Enter stage — or tent — left!
Unlike past years, when the Jeanne Limmer Dance Center hosted performances in Kennett High School’s Loynd Auditorium, this year, the local dance school took shows on the road, so to speak, and hosted them on a stage under a large white tent set up behind the John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway.
There was a full house — or lawn — Friday at 6:30 p.m., with audience members, many of them family and friends of the dancers, sitting in folding chairs and on picnic blankets in an area sectioned off with colorful flags.
The program, “Intertwined: An Evening of Dance,” was presented by Jeanne Limmer’s Axis Dance Company, which consists mainly of high school level dancers and included 12 different dances of varying styles, including modern, ballet, hip-hop and tap.
Well over 60 people showed up to watch, cheering especially loudly at the impromptu hip-hop performance by the three seniors in the company, Ebany Spurlock, Grace Mooney and Sophie Wheeler, all of whom have danced with the company for many years.
Normally at the year’s final performance, one senior is presented with the Katie Armstrong Dance Scholarship, but this year all three seniors were given the award for their resilience and commitment to dance.
Other dancers in the Axis Dance Company show included Kaitlyn Sakash, Lily Metz, Emmie Duval, Emily Sakash, Meghan Marcotte, and Kaia Chakravadhanula.
Local singers Annelise Bedan and Candie Tremblay also performed, and dancers even choreographed a routine to accompany Tremblay’s “Sad Truth.”
Performances continued Saturday at 3 p.m. with the 36th Annual Revue: “JLDC LIVE!,”
