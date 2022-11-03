OSSIPEE — Attorneys for Riley Hayes, the Jackson teenager accused of sexual assault, told a judge Thursday that his client is ready for trial, but they also asked the judge to have the trial involve a “view” of a residence even though the home has changed owners.
Riley Hayes, now 19, of Jackson was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, when the victim was “physically helpless to resist.”
He also was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the female victim was 15 years old.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March of 2021. At present, the trial is to run from Dec. 12-16.
On Thursday morning, Hayes was before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri for a final pretrial conference held virtually over Webex. His attorneys are Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua and Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester.
Deputy Carroll County Attorney Keith Blair represented the prosecution.
It was the last day Hayes could enter into a negotiated plea deal before trial.
Aside from some pending motions to deal with, the defense lawyers said they were ready for trial, confirming the schedule previously set in August.
But Blair said he might have an issue of witness availability that will have to be dealt with.
Attorri said issues about the witness could be discussed later if the prosecution asks for a continuance.
Attorri asked about a “view,” which is when lawyers take the judge and jury out of the courtroom to look at a location that’s relevant to the case.
Melone replied that the defense would like a view and that it would take place at a condo that has changed hands.
“We did attempt to contact the owners of the property and they were less than enthusiastic about a view in this case,” said Melone. “We still think it’s relevant for the court.”
Attorri replied that he hoped the condo owners would cooperate with the defense attorney’s request and would understand that the view is “important to the administration of justice.”
“I can understand very well the reluctance to do that,” Attorri said adding that perhaps the defense can make some progress with the condo owners before Hayes’ next court date Tuesday when both sides are to discuss the witness list.
