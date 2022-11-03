Riley Hayes 11322

Riley Hayes in Carroll County Superior Court over Webex Thursday. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)

OSSIPEE — Attorneys for Riley Hayes, the Jackson teenager accused of sexual assault, told a judge Thursday that his client is ready for trial, but they also asked the judge to have the trial involve a “view” of a residence even though the home has changed owners.

Riley Hayes, now 19, of Jackson was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, when the victim was “physically helpless to resist.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.