CONWAY — The Jackson teen who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor is now living at a university dorm in Florida.
Riley Hayes, 18, of Jackson was charged in February with felonious sexual assault when the victim was "physically helpless to resist."
The aggravated felonious sexual assault criminal complaint that County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed in March alleges that Hayes assaulted a 15-year-old.
Hayes was arrested at the Conway Police Station on Feb. 26. Court paperwork shows Hayes turned 18 the day before the arrest, and the date of alleged offense was Oct. 17, 2020. Hayes was released on personal recognizance.
The indictment handed up on April 16 says "Riley Hayes knowingly engaged in sexual penetration with another; when the victim was physically helpless to resist. To wit, Riley Hayes engaged in sexual intercourse with (initials and date of birth) when (person's initials) was physically helpless to resist."
The indictment, signed by Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair, says if Hayes is convicted the special felony would yield a 10-to-20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.
Hayes is being represented by Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
A court filing by Gill on June 30 states that Hayes moved to an address in Boca Raton, Fla. that is the same as a residence hall at Florida Atlantic University called Heritage Park Towers. The change of address was "effective immediately."
Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, is one of five public universities in Florida. According to its website, fau.edu, it serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students in Southeast Florida.
On March 18, Hayes' attorneys filed a motion to amend bail to allow their client to go on out-of-state college tours.
"Riley is a senior in high school. He has been accepted to a number of colleges, some of which are located outside of New Hampshire," states the motion.
"While the bail conditions as presently set do not contain a travel restriction, they do contain a curfew provision. Out of an abundance of caution, the accused requests that the Court amend bail and authorize Riley to travel out of state to tour colleges only if accompanied by a parent," the motion said.
The Feb. 26 bail order signed by Bail Commissioner L. Joline Gushee said Hayes would be subject to a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. He is to have no contact with a number of specified individuals.
The motion says the assistant county attorney agreed to the bail amendment.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius granted the motion on the day it was filed. The clerk of court sent a notice of decision to the parties on March 19.
On June 30, Ignatius also granted a motion by Gill to extend deadlines until the state turns over all its discovery, which is basically evidence and witness statements, to the defense attorneys.
Gill's motion, filed June 18, says the state has produced "251 pages of discovery, photographs, two cellphone extractions and numerous audio interviews. A substantial amount of additional discovery is still outstanding."
Another filing from Gill dated June 18 says "the accused may present evidence at trial that to the extent he took any action he did so reasonably believing the complaining witness consented to the sexual acts in question."
Hayes appeared in court Monday via Webex for a status conference. At that time a dispositional conference was to be scheduled for August or September. The purpose of dispositional conferences is to "facilitate meaningful discussion and early resolution of cases," according to the New Hampshire Rules for Criminal procedure.
Reached for comment, Lisa Metcalf, chief press officer for Florida Atlantic University, said: "Although federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from commenting on individual matters, we can confirm that the student has attended FAU since June 26, 2021, and the University was recently made aware of the indictment in the state of New Hampshire.
"We take any accusation of sexual assault seriously and pursue all appropriate measures to ensure that the rights of those involved are protected and the campus remains one of the safest in the nation," she said.
