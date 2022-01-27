JACKSON — Barring a citizen petition drive, a fire station bond will not be on this year's town warrant following a 2-1 vote by Jackson selectmen Tuesday.
Voting against placing a fire station bond article on the warrant were John Allen and Frank DiFruscio, while selectmen's chair Barbara Campbell voted in favor.
Campbell, selectmen’s representative to the building committee, repeated her view that the purpose of the article was simply to give voters more information about a new station.
“We're not voting to spend $5.7 million — we're voting to have the ability to purchase a bond to build a new fire station," she said.
The $5.7 million, she said, was a number supplied by the architect, but she and committee member Willis "Bill" Kelley, who spoke from the audience, both said the committee felt confident a station could be built for much less.
On Dec. 14, firefighter Peter Benson presented the committee's recommendation to replace the existing 4,000-square-foot station with a new 8,100-square-foot facility and bond the $5.7 million estimated cost.
On Tuesday, Kelley, accompanied by Building Committee member Hank Dresch, said he conferred with state Department of Revenue Administration officials.
“The warrant article could be phrased ‘up to $5.7 million,’” Kelley explained. “You’ve got five years to rescind the bond before it expires. You might get to build a station for less than that; it might be a $4 million bond. So you have that leeway."
Kelley rebutted DiFruscio’s and Allen’s comments on the need for more planning by saying, “We can study it for 10 years. The problem comes down to this: money. The $5.7 million — even though we think it's inflated, and we feel if we built it soon we could probably cut that — but when is it ever going to have a price tag that Frank and you, John, would support?”
He said he had spoken with Jackson Fire Chief Jay Henry earlier in the day, and the chief confirmed that while he was for building a new fire station, he was opposed to the price estimate provided by the architect.
Kelley reported that Henry also repeated that he could not support the bond article if it did not have selectmen's support.
Kelley said the committee has done its work, and put the question to selectmen to take action.
“Are the selectmen prepared to take on that work or are they prepared either to reappoint the committee or keep the committee? And do we need to go and get some extra help from either a current architect or a new one to get some type of a Plan B?" he asked.
Dresch scoffed at the idea of delaying, noting, “To say that the ‘town has so many of these unknown needs and we can't concentrate on our fire department’ right at the moment, that’s just a typical delaying action that you see in a lot of organizations," he said.
"We're asking people to support the concept of a new fire station, and then let's work out what the cost will be in the future,” Dresch said.
Members of the committee in addition to Kelley, Dresch, Campbell and Henry are chair Jerry Dougherty IV; Kelley's son, Pat Kelley; Peter Benson, Debony Diehl and former Selectman Dick Bennett
Allen was not present at the previous meeting when Campbell and DiFruscio deadlocked in a 1-1 vote.
DiFruscio and Allen said they felt the $5.7 million cost outlined by architect Samyn-D’Elia and proposed by the Fire Station Building Committee is too much.
DiFruscio, who attended via Zoom, repeated his stance from the previous meeting by saying that the town’s capital and infrastructure needs for the next 10 years ought to be studied.
Allen agreed. "As much as I would love to have a new fire station and a new police station and other things, I just think that things like that have to be planned out a little bit more so we don't get hit with a whole bunch of buildings coming up at once," he said.
"That being said, I am going to vote against it today."
He added: "Obviously, people can do the signature (petitioned) process and still bring it to the town. It’s not dead in the water if there are enough people who want to do that.”
A petitioned warrant article requires 25 valid voter signatures.
DiFruscio repeated that a "holistic approach" is needed. “I said this before, that we have to look at everything that we need in our town and decide where we want to allocate dollars,” said DiFruscio. “I totally support the fire station ... we are going to be spending $700,000 for a new fire engine."
But on the bond, "I’m still a no vote now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.