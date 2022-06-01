Jackson and Bartlett Police and DOT workers block off the Jackson Covered Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. According to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, the damage was sustained after a commercial truck attempted to go under the bridge on the village side and then backed up. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
First responders and a damaged commercial truck sit on the village-side at the Jackson Covered Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
JACKSON — The Jackson Covered Bridge sustained heavy damage from a tractor-trailer truck Wednesday, Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said.
Perley told the Sun a commercial truck unsuccessfully tried to negotiate the bridge from the village side but was too big. The incident happened about 1 p.m.
"It's done significant amount of damage to the front face of the bridge,"said Perley. "There is structural damage as well as cosmetic damage."
The bridge has been closed until further notice, said Perley.
Perley said the driver's GPS told him to travel through the bridge and was "hesitant" to do that but out of "frustration" he decided to "give it ago" and got stuck about 10 feet in. In backing out the top of the tractor caught the bridge and caused damage.
The driver was identified ad Brandon D. White, 37, of Fort Worth, Texas. White is being charged with Bridge Overload Violation and Traffic Control Device, which are punishable by fines.
