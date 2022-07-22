FRYEBURG, Maine — Sleek and easily recognized by their rounded aluminum coachwork, Airstream trailers are viewed by many as works of art.
That may be a matter of conjecture, but all will agree they are iconic part of American camping history.
Nearly 1,000 Airstreams are descending upon the Fryeburg Fairgrounds this week as part of the 65th International Rally Wally Byam Airstream Club Rally.
The event, billed as “six days of fun, friendship, and all things Airstream,”
The first time it has ever been held in Maine, the Many Airstreams In New England camp-in starts today and runs through next Friday, July 29.
Although the show is not open to the public for most of the week, an open house is slated for Sunday from noon-4 p.m., when people can view some of the vintage campers.
According to Airstream International marketing and communications manager Kristy Yonyon of Jackson Center, Ohio. the rally contributes about $1 million to the local economy (that figure includes the expected sale of 12 brand new Airstreams that will be on site for a dealer sale this week, she said).
“The ACI Rally is a fun-filled six-day event featuring seminars, photography contests, kids’ activities, a flea market and an exhibit hall. The rally offers a little bit of everything for everyone like a pet show for the furred and feathered travelers along with HAM radio training for members of ACI’s Amateur Radio Intra-Club," said Yonyon.
The Airstreams began arriving at the fairgrounds Wednesday.
“It’s the biggest non-fair event we have ever held at the fairgrounds,” said Fryeburg Fairmarketing director Rachel Andrews Damon on Thursday.
“They contacted us a few years ago so this has been in the works for a long time,” she said.
A varied schedule of on- and off-site events is planned, Damon added.
“They’ve got a really neat line-up of tours they will be taking as part of the itinerary, and they will be visiting shops and restaurants," she said, noting there will be food vendors at the fairgrounds as well.
Today's schedule includes opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.; a welcome dinner and concert by the Starlight Honeys from 5-8 p.m., and from 8:30-10 p.m., a “Light Up the Night Airstream Aglow Walk-about.”
On Sunday, open to the public will be the Fryeburg Fairgrounds Flea Market, held as usual from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. followed by the Airstream open house from noon-4 p.m..
For the Airtstreamers, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., a Rod and Kustom Cruisers Car Show is scheduled; from 2-4 p.m., a pet show is slated; and at 7 p.m., a dance will be held.
For a full schedule, go to airstreamclub.org/fryeburg/tentative-schedule-events.
According to Wikipedia, the sleek body shape of the Airstreams dates back to the 1930s and is based on the Bowlus Road Chief, an earlier all-aluminum travel trailer created by Hawley Bowlus, designer of the Spirit of St. Louis airplane.
The company, now a division of Thor Industries, employs more than 800 people and is the oldest in the industry.
The club is described as the longest rolling, single-branded RV club in the world.
Airstream Club International originated when Wally Byam, the inventor of the Airstream, first led a group of travel trailers from Texas to Nicaragua in 1951. Subsequent caravans encouraged people to get out and use their travel trailers.
On a caravan to Eastern Canada in 1955, the Wally Byam Caravan Club International was formed.
The club was later renamed the Wally Byam Airstream Club and is currently doing business as ACI, holding hundreds of local club and regional rallies as well as national caravans.
As for the price tag of one of these streamlined beauties? It depends on the size and features. A tiny Basecamp can be had for just $43,100, while an Airstream Classic could cost as much as $185,900.
"It's all about a love of travel and wanderlust, and a love for an American made classic built to last that retain their value," said Yonyon.
For more, go to airstreamclub.org/fryeburg.
