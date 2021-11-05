The Country Inns in the White Mountains have announced that the 24th annual Inn to Inn Cookie and Candy Tour will take place this year with COVID-19 protocols in place.
The planning committee is committed to safely serving cookies, candy, collectors’ ornaments and recipes once again during New England’s longest running inn-to-inn holiday event.
Set for Dec. 11 and 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., this one-of-a-kind event combines overnight stays at beautiful inns in the White Mountains of New Hampshire with a scrumptious cookie and candy tasting tour of nine beautiful and historic properties plus decorating ideas and take-home recipes.
Many of the inns on the tour will also feature a special demonstration, artisan or craft sale for holiday shopping.
Organizers will be adding a few new aspects this year with masking possibly being required (up to each individual inn), social distancing and food service requirements changed by the pandemic.
While the tour-goers usually do a good job of spreading themselves out throughout the inns, there will be limits on the number of people allowed to gather at each inn at any one time. Additionally, cookies and candy will be wrapped, bagged or individually served to assure safe handling.
The event organizers are keeping a close watch on requirements for gatherings and will implement all necessary precautions in keeping with state guidelines.
Cookie tour tickets are available now by reserving a lodging package from participating inns (the best way to secure a ticket for a weekend of cookies and candy).
For those not wishing to reserve an overnight package, tickets may be purchased from Nov. 22 through Dec 5 (or earlier, if tickets sell out) for $35 per person by going to cookietour.square.site.
All tickets must be reserved in advance. There will be no ticket sales on the days of the event.
Each of the nine inns on the 24th Annual Inn to Inn Cookie & Candy Tour will feature original recipes for everything from sweet to savory holiday treats. Once again, this year, tour-goers will receive a keepsake collection of recipes.
The Inn to Inn Cookie and Candy Tour stretches from Jackson to Eaton and Chocorua to Fryeburg, Maine. No inn is more than 15 minutes from the next, with many much closer.
The inns participating this year include the Inn at Crystal Lake and Pub in Eaton, Snowvillage Inn in Snowville (Eaton), Wildcat Inn and Inn at Ellis River in Jackson, and the Eastman Inn, Cranmore Inn and the Samuel O’Reilly House, all in North Conway, plus start or finish the tour at the Admiral Peary Inn B&B in Fryeburg or at The Farmstand B&B in Chocorua.
Each participating inn will offer a Cookie Tour package. Packages will include: Two nights accommodations; breakfast each morning; two Cookie & Candy Tour tickets and map (a $70 value); keepsake cookbook; custom-made Cookie & Candy Tour ornament; and a chance to win a drawing for a $250 Country Inns in the White Mountains gift certificate.
Each inn’s package varies in inclusions and price. Some inns have added dinners, extra nights, holiday decorating hints and additional gifts to their packages. Additionally, some inns offer a one-night package.
A portion of the sales from the Mt Washington Valley Inn to Inn Cookie and Candy Tour are donated each year to a local non-profit. This year, as in the past two years, some proceeds will be donated to End 68 Hours of Hunger Program to help ease the strain of hunger for local children on weekends when they are not provided with school meals.
Those interested in booking the Inn to Inn Holiday Cookie & Candy Tour package may make reservations directly at the inn of their choice any time.
To learn more about the tour and the inns’ lodging packages, call (800) 338-1356 or (603) 356-2642 or go to countryinnsinthewhitemountains.com.
