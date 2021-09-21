ALBANY — On Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Moat Mountain Trail in Albany.
Toni Weinstein, 49, of New Market was hiking the Moat Mountain Trail and slipped on a rock injuring her ankle. She was unable to bear weight and continue walking so her hiking companion called 911 for assistance.
The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Fish and Game conservation officers along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team and Mountain Rescue Service arrived to carry Weinstein down the mountain.
Weinstein and the rescuers arrived at the Moat Mountain Trail parking area shortly after 8 p.m.
New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency that relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state.
The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essentials: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife.
For additional information, go to hikesafe.com.
