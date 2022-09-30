White Horse Ledge 92922

Rescuers help Shaun Pickington, 36 of Glassboro, N.J., down from White Horse Ledge in North Conway on Thursday. (FISH AND GAME PHOTO)

CONWAY — Authorities rescued an injured climber from White Horse Ledge Thursday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game. 

Shortly after 4 p.m. Fish and Game was notified that Shaun Pickington, 36 of Glassboro, N.J., was injured on the Standard Route on White Horse Ledge, located in Echo Lake State Park in North Conway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.