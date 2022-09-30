CONWAY — Authorities rescued an injured climber from White Horse Ledge Thursday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Fish and Game was notified that Shaun Pickington, 36 of Glassboro, N.J., was injured on the Standard Route on White Horse Ledge, located in Echo Lake State Park in North Conway.
Pickington was over 600 feet up the cliff when he fell about 8 feet and hit a ledge, severely injuring his lower leg. After hitting the ledge he slid a few more feet.
The gear he had placed to prevent a longer fall held, and his wife, Komal, who was belaying him from below, arrested his fall with a rope.
Along with a conservation officer, members of North Conway Fire and Rescue, Conway Ambulance and the Mountain Rescue Service responded. MRS team members rapidly climbed to Pickington’s location on the cliff. They were able to stabilize his injury and secure him in a litter.
After assisting Komal to the ground, they lowered Pickington in the litter to the base of the cliff, where he was taken to a waiting ambulance shortly after 8:30 pm. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment. Officers said excessive rope drag and a lack of familiarity with the route contributed to the fall.
The Mountain Rescue Service is based locally in North Conway and is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out technical rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
