BARTLETT — Tempers flared last Friday at the Bartlett School Board meeting at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School as a group of people, many of whom don’t live in Bartlett, assailed members and interrupted the meeting.
After the board voted 3-2 to approve the SAU 9 Re-Entry plan, people in the audience berated board members who did not vote to make masks optional on the first day of school.
As she was leaving the gymnasium to go into non-public session for a personnel matter, school board chair Nancy Kelemen was verbally accosted by Madison resident Kevin Clifford, telling her she was part of a “Marxist medical cabal.”
“You’re not helping your cause,” board member Scott Grant cautioned Clifford, urging him to stop.
Other citizens followed the board members into the hallway, taking videos with their phones and calling them “cowards” and “puppets.”
Kelemen, Emily Calderwood and Rob Clark had earlier in the night voted to adopt the SAU 9 Re-Entry plan, while colleagues Andrew Light and Grant opposed the plan, hoping to make masks optional for families who want to go that route.
Though there was no public comment section, citizens routinely interjected their comments — so much so that at one point, Kelemen sought to recess the meeting if the interruptions didn’t stop. Many brought signs in with them, demanding the contract for school nurse Helen Crowell be terminated.
Crowell stirred the group’s wrath when, during an SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee Zoom meeting, after stating she supported the re-entry plan, she added: “Just to clarify, I don’t think we should engage with any of the crazies. I think we should just be upfront about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
The 90-minute meeting centered primarily around masks, though that is just one facet of the 13-page re-entry plan, which is posted on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/265hev52).
The plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is “some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
“I would say that we reject this plan and we go with masks optional until the state of New Hampshire makes a state of emergency and mandates masks for everybody,” Grant said.
But Calderwood said she liked the plan “because we’re protecting children proactively.”
“I think if we throw out this plan, then we have nothing,” Clark said. “And it’s not just about masks — it’s about transportation, it’s about cleaning services, it’s about how meals are being done. Masks are just a part of it.”
“I’m not saying throw out the whole plan,” Grant replied. “I’m saying until the state of New Hampshire declares an emergency we should have masks optional. I’ll meet you halfway and say (masks must be worn) on the bus only.”
Calderwood, who was wearing a mask, said, “Masks have become a hot button issue” but said other concerns raised by parents could be addressed immediately. There was concern about the hygiene in the masks, so she suggested replacing them every two to three hours or as needed.
“We can’t hear what she’s saying,” one audience member said.
Another called, “We’d hear you better if you took the mask off.”
“There will be no comments from the audience, please,” Kelemen said.
“Who is going to stop us?” a citizen replied. “We have a right to speak, we’re Americans.”
“We are trying to run a board meeting please,” Kelemen said. “I would ask that we are civil, and we are respectful because that’s also being American.”
“I think it should be parental control,” Grant said of masks. “Parents should be in charge of taking care of kids’ masks when they come home and the school teachers here should be educating our kids.”
Kelemen reiterated the plan is more than about masking. “We as a board have to look at how can we safely bring students back to school face-to-face with the least restrictions possible.”
With just one current positive case of coronavirus in Bartlett as of Friday, Light said he found it “really hard to believe that today we’re heavily yellow and almost red. If kids were to go back to school tomorrow, we’d be at high yellow. It just doesn’t make sense. It seems a little bit extreme for the area right now.”
Grant made a motion to make masks optional unless the state declares a state of emergency. Light seconded it.
“No one here can give me a percentage, the number of cases that is needed to go to masks,” Grant said.
“That’s my problem. What’s the number? Is it 5 percent, 10 percent or 20 percent?”
Grant’s motion failed 3-2 with him and Light in the minority.
Light then offered a motion to have the school be mask optional until JBES reaches a 15 percent COVID positive rate within a 14-day period. Grant seconded the motion. At 15 percent of the student body, that would roughly be 30 students.
“We could go down a rabbit hole here all night long about how you do things,” Grant said. “We’re trying to come to terms of agreements so we can send kids back to school first day and through the year without a mask.”
“Does anyone have a rate that they would shut the school down if there was an outbreak of the flu?” Light asked. “I just would like to see some hard numbers.”
Clark replied: “Everybody says that the COVID rates in children is much less and no one has died from COVID disease. I don’t want that one New Hampshire child death to be in Bartlett because we didn’t do anything to make that happen. We can’t take that risk with the other kids in school.”
A frustrated parent shouted to “let parents do what’s best for their kids.”
“We’re paying for you guys to be here in this school, I have a say,” another yelled. “It’s a tyranny what you’re doing,” yelled another.
At that point, Kelemen threatened to recess the meeting. “This board is trying to really make sure we’re doing the best for the taxpayers, for the students and the staff,” she said.
“I want the students to be back at school. I want them to be able to be with their classmates,” she continued. But, she said, “Three-quarters of our school are under the age of 12 and don’t have the option for the vaccine.”
After the board took the vote to go with the re-entry plan, there were boos.
“You have to hear what parents want,” one parent said. “It’s not about you.”
