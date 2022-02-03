CONWAY — This weekend, ice climbers will gather in North Conway for three days of climbing clinics, gear demos, talks “and just real good camaraderie” at the 29th annual Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest, according to Paul McCoy, who is coordinating the event for the International Mountain Climbing School.
Last year's festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
However, this year, more than three dozen climbing clinics will take place around the valley and in Crawford Notch, and two evenings of talks will presented at Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
The clinics will be based out of Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale. From there, participants, volunteers and guides will head out to climb, then return to share tales of adventure.
McCoy said about 150 people signed up for Saturday's clinics and between 100-120 people will take part in the clinics Friday and Sunday.
The warmer weather on Thursday could make for softer ice, and McCoy said that may mean a shift in climbing sites, but he added that while "the weather will impact your plans, the courses are still running."
McCoy should know where the best climbs are — he has been climbing for 25 years.
Mount Washington leads the list of local world-class climbing locations. In addition, there are many places to climb in Crawford Notch and off the Kancamagus Highway. And of course, Cathedral Ledge in North Conway is always popular with both rock and ice climbers.
"We have a deep history here,” McCoy said. “People have just been gravitating here forever."
In a talk Friday and clinic Saturday veteran climber, guide author and ice-climbing historian Todd Swain will offer a glimpse into that storied past, along with a chance to try out old-school ice tools and techniques.
The clinics are full, but there is still space to attend two evening talks (one $20 admission covers both) on Friday from 7-10:30 p.m. Following Swain's talk, Nikki Smith, who has done more than 150 first ascents and is the author of five climbing guidebooks, will speak. Smith, who is also transgender, is focusing much of her work these days on trying to build a more inclusive, diverse and safe climbing and outdoors community.
(Saturday’s talk by local climbers Ryan Driscoll, Nick Aiello-Popeo and Justin Guarino about their first ascent of the Medusa Face of Mount Neacola in Alaska has sold out.)
Ice climbing, like other outdoor recreation, has taken off during the pandemic, though McCoy said it's hard to say how many people are out there climbing. But those climbers leave their mark, visible mostly to other climbers, he added.
“Sometimes, by the end of the winter, some of the ice climbs that Frankenstein Cliff (in Crawford Notch) have been climbed so much that you don't even have to swing. You can literally hook in the holes that have been made by pegs pounding the ice,” McCoy said.
Though run by IMCS, Ice Fest is a major undertaking for many professional climbers in the valley, which also supports the climbing-oriented businesses of Eastern Mountain Sports Climbing School, Synott Mountain Guides, Northeast Mountaineering and Cathedral Mountain Guides.
“We have about 30 guides from all of these companies working for Ice Fest (in addition to IME guides). We're all pretty much friends. We play well in the sandbox together,” McCoy said.
One goal of Ice Fest is to introduce new people to the sport, and clinics include Ice Climbing 101, as well as Ice Climbing for Rock Climbers and special clinics for college students and women.
New this year is a BIPOC/PGM (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color/People of the Global Majority) clinic sponsored by Arc’teryx Boston, with instruction paced for first-time ice climbers.
"We're trying to create a space where people feel like 'this is for me.' We want everybody participating,” McCoy said.
He said the festival not only introduces people to climbing but is a relatively inexpensive way to try out the sport, learn new techniques and test new gear at a fraction of the cost of hiring guides privately.
The individual clinics range from $145-$500. The talks are $20.
“We have famous climbers coming to show their tricks and how they climb scary faces of big mountains,” McCoy said. “They do it in a safe setting and they just show efficient ways of climbing fast and as safe as possible.”
Not all clinics focus on negotiating vertical ice. Avalanche safety, rescue techniques and general mountaineering skills also are on the list, and there’s a daylong ascent of Mount Washington, with no previous mountaineering skills required.
The talks will all be in-person. Many COVID precautions will be in place, including requiring proof of vaccination and reducing admission to the shows to half-capacity.
For more information, go to mwv-icefest.com.
