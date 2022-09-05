CONWAY — While two front-runner GOP candidates for Congress, former Trump staffers Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt, continue to throw barbs at each other, Gail Huff Brown believes she’s the alternative Republicans are looking for to challenge Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in November for the 1st Congressional District seat. Huff Brown also is picking up momentum in the most recent polls.

In a UNH Survey Center Poll released last Wednesday, Mowers led at 26 percent, followed by Leavitt at 24 percent, Huff Brown at 16 percent, and state Rep. Tim Baxter and former Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, both at 4 percent. A total of 26 percent of Republican voters remain undecided.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.