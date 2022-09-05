First Congressional District candidate Gail Huff Brown (R-Portsmouth) tells reporter Daymond Steer, “If you’re looking for someone in Washington who believes in UFOs, I’m not your person,” after he asked if she believes in UFOs following an editorial board at the Sun on Friday, Aug. 26. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
First Congressional District candidate Gail Huff Brown (R-Portsmouth) talks about the southern boarder during an editorial board at the Sun on Friday, Aug. 26. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
First Congressional District candidate Gail Huff Brown (R-Portsmouth) and Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue chat during an editorial board at the Sun on Friday, Aug. 26. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
First Congressional District candidate Gail Huff Brown (R-Portsmouth) talks about her candidacy during an editorial board at the Sun on Friday, Aug. 26. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — While two front-runner GOP candidates for Congress, former Trump staffers Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt, continue to throw barbs at each other, Gail Huff Brown believes she’s the alternative Republicans are looking for to challenge Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in November for the 1st Congressional District seat. Huff Brown also is picking up momentum in the most recent polls.
In a UNH Survey Center Poll released last Wednesday, Mowers led at 26 percent, followed by Leavitt at 24 percent, Huff Brown at 16 percent, and state Rep. Tim Baxter and former Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, both at 4 percent. A total of 26 percent of Republican voters remain undecided.
Huff Brown, 59, lives in Portsmouth with husband, Scott, a former U.S. senator from Massachusetts who served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand. Huff Brown also is a longtime broadcast journalist, including 17 years at WCVB-TV in Boston.
During an editorial board with the Sun on Aug. 26, she said her life experiences are a major strength in her candidacy. “I have the ability to stand up to the difficulties that we face in Washington because I’ve been there,” she said, adding, “ don’t talk in political speak. I just talk about what my truth is and what I experienced and what I know. And that’s who I am what I take to Washington. And if people don’t want that, that’s fine. ... I’m not going to try and sell something I’m not.”
This is Huff Brown’s first foray into politics. She wants to go to Washington to “restore fiscal sanity.”
“It means we have to stop spending,” she said. “My first suggestion is a 5 percent cut across the board, every agency, every government department, including defense. We have millions and millions of dollars that were allocated for projects years ago that have never been used. Why don’t we go back and recapture some of that money and reallocate it to projects that make sense?”
Spending increased by $7 trillion under President Donald Trump.
“I can’t justify that either,” Huff Brown said, noting, “I’m not beholden to the party. I’m not beholden to anyone except the taxpayers and people in New Hampshire.”
Huff Brown opposes the student loan forgiveness that President Joe Biden announced last month.
“We don’t even know if that was legal,” she said. “Obviously he did it as an executive privilege, and he’s doing it under an emergency declaration, which is going to be challenged in court, but I don’t know if it will hold up.”
On law enforcement, Huff Brown called it “absurd” for anyone to want to defund the FBI.
And if Mowers, who was the party nominee in 2020, wins the primary, Huff Brown says she won’t support Mowers. “I’ve been very public about that because he voted twice,” she said referring to reports of his casting an absentee ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary and four months later voting in New Jersey’s Republican presidential primary. “That’s fraud. That’s exactly what we’re trying to stop. So how can I support somebody who committed fraud?”
Asked about the 2020 election, Huff Brown was clear. “Biden won,” she said.
If Trump is the party nominee in 2024, will Huff Brown support him? “I’m not going to talk about nominees in 2024,” she said. “This is 2022. My name is on the ballot now, not President Trump’s. I don’t know if he’s going to run. ... Why would I make a projection about what’s going to happen in ’24 now?”
But pressed on the question by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, she said, “Yes, I will support him if he is the nominee. I thought you were asking me if I would nominate him.”
Huff Brown wants to secure the nation’s southern border. She lived in Mexico City for two years and has been endorsed by the Border Patrol Council.
“People risk their lives and spend their entire family savings to get from Afghanistan, to get from Nigeria. ... Everyone in the family saves up and they send one person to the border. And either they get here legally and apply for asylum and go through the asylum process or they come through illegally through the cartels. It costs $6,000-$11,000 to get across the border illegally. The problem is ... we can’t find them again because we have a loophole in our law.”
She said she’d like to be on the Homeland Security Committee, “because I am so determined to do something for real about the border and illegal immigration.”
Huff Brown believes affordable housing is the biggest challenge for Granite Staters. “We have a serious housing crisis here,” she said. “People can’t afford not only to rent but ... they’ll never meet that dream of owning their own home.
“We need to take a lot of the dilapidated, rundown properties and redevelop those and find new ways to develop properties to provide housing for our elderly,” she said.
“I think it’s up to local governments to change their zoning laws and to make changes that allow for multifamily dwellings and apartment dwellings and affordable income housing, so that we have a place for people to live; otherwise, we will have no workers,” Huff Brown said, listing housing, labor and fentanyl “as the three major issues right now in our state.”
