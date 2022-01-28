JACKSON — “You ready?”
I paused before responding to the instructor, looking down the snowy hill. Wiggling my toes in the bulky ski boots and flashing an uncertain smile, I replied, “Sure, why not?”
Before two weeks ago, I had never skied. Actually, until I moved to the Mount Washington Valley last March, I never had much interest in skiing at all.
Frankly, it seemed like a good way to get hurt and/or make myself look like an idiot. Being a bit of nerd, I opted to spend most of winters while growing up in upstate New York cozying up with a good book or playing board games with my family.
College, however, shifted my perspective on sports. Joining the pep band my freshman year at Boston University, I turned into a hockey lover. Over time, I learned to love sports from the stands, shooting for the student newspaper, and even on the ice, sharpening my own hockey skills.
Fast forward about a year after college graduation, and my move to North Conway to become the Sun’s new photographer. It didn’t take long to realize that the community here is very outdoor-oriented, and in my first month or so, every other person I spoke to told me I just had to learn to ski.
When this winter rolled around, I was determined to hit the slopes. My resolve hardened especially when trudging around snowy mountains and woods to cover various ski events, thinking, “There’s definitely a better way to navigate this.”
I started off easy (or so I thought) with cross-country skiing.
My Nordic instructor was Sun columnist Sally McMurdo, who also teaches at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. Before even getting on the skis, Sally mentioned her three P’s for success: patience, persistence and practice.
Strapping on the skis, we shuffled over to some tracks to practice basic skills. As Sally put it, I was used to “sliding” from playing hockey, which she noted sometimes catches beginners off guard.
It’s safe to say I was not used to having two giant sticks attached to my feet.
While I got the hang of the bent knees of the “athletic stance” pretty quickly, I had a harder time looking where I was going — instead, finding myself frequently fixated on those skinny skis. Each time I began to tip over, Sally gently reminded me, “Look where you’re going and that’s where you’ll go!”
After spending some time on the flat tracks, we slid over the first of the hills, known as “Goldilocks.” Many of the hills at Jackson XC are named for storybook characters, Sally pointed out, to engage the many young kids who learn to ski there. While I am not a small child, I felt like one going down the hills, with a mixture of exhilaration and terror as I raced down the tracks with far less control than I’m accustomed to.
Once I let go of that control, though, with knees bent and eyes up, I began to actually have fun, the look of terror on my face gradually turning into something like a smile.
I then learned other techniques for getting up and down hills, using Goldilocks and the neighboring “Baby Bear.” To scale hills where the normal gliding technique won’t cut it, Sally showed me the herringbone technique of angling the skis out and using the edges to gain more traction while waddling up. I sometimes forgot about the tail-end of my skis, tripping over myself a bit, but after more practice, I started to get the hang of it.
Next came the pizza. Not the food, but the “snow-plough” technique for slowing down by making a wedge with the tips of the skis. After watching Sally demonstrate the move, I had it down pretty well on the flat land, but once I tried it midhill, I splatted pretty fast.
Without missing a beat, Sally turned my fall into a positive learning experience, though, showing me the best ways to get back up.
Our lesson seemed to end much too soon. When Sally headed off to her next student, I skied around the nearby trails for a while to try out my new moves, finally departing when I realized my toes were a little bit frozen.
Afterward, I was able to report to my family and co-workers, “I fell over a lot less than I thought!” I really appreciated Sally’s constructive yet cheerful instruction and helpful hints. I was ready to hop back on skis again and keep learning!
Much sooner than I thought, I had the opportunity to hop on alpine skis for a beginner lesson at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison the following week.
Admittedly, I was much more nervous about learning to downhill ski, with cartoonish images of running into a tree or turning into a giant snowball filling my head.
Despite freezing morning temperatures, everyone at the ski area seemed cheerful and friendly, anticipating the cloudless “bluebird” day ahead.
After strapping on my boots, I headed over to the lesson area to meet my instructor, Cody Heald, who’s been teaching at King Pine for five years. Similar to Sally, Cody went over the basic features of the skis, which were a lot thicker than the cross-country skis and felt stiffer at first because of the sturdy boots and connection of heel to ski.
After some warm-up exercises and similar tips of staying in an athletic stance and looking up, we glided over to a small hill in the beginner area. Most of the other beginners were young kids, but I was encouraged to see some other adult learners as well. With an exchange of thumbs-up, I slid down the hill after a demonstration from Cody.
After a few more successful runs there, we crossed over to the Bear Rug Carpet, where Cody taught me the “pizza” techniques for downhill skiing. He also mentioned using the edges and flats of the skis to turn more effectively. I practiced skiing straight downhill, then stopping at certain points, and eventually followed in Cody’s tracks to turn in “S-curves” down the small slope.
When that went surprisingly well, we headed to the Cubby Tow, hanging on to the rope to go up the hill. This hill was much steeper, and my nerves reacted accordingly: Here would be my cartoon-snowball moment.
But with some more reassuring thumbs-up, I zipped down the hill using the same turning techniques to follow in Cody’s tracks. Though my brain was in panic-mode, the rest of me did just fine, gliding smoothly around the curves.
We went down the Cubby Tow hill a few more times, and each time I gained a little more confidence and smiled a little wider. My panic-brain was still whirring, but I realized I was having a blast.
I then got to go up on the lift since I was doing so well and had an all-day pass.
I actually fell most just trying to get off the lift the rest of the day. While daunting at first, it was exhilarating speeding down the slope and using the pizza-wedge to turn across the slope.
Trying different trails and varying angles of turning, I kept riding back up the lift to ski down “just one more time.”
I must have skied down the easy slopes “just one more time” at least another hour before finally calling it a day, picking up a hot chocolate from the Pine Cone Cafe before hitting the road.
After warming up, and despite soreness replacing numbness, I had an absolute blast learning to alpine ski. Despite my worries, even as I left, I started to think about the next time I might have free time to give downhill skiing another go.
I thought back to when I apprehensively laced up my hockey skates for the first time a few years ago. I never would have expected to find a lifelong love for hockey, so who knows where this skiing thing could lead? Hopefully. it means I will see all the snow sports-lovers out there on the slopes sometime soon!
