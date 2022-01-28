CONWAY — Ski NH offers this list of local learn-to-ski programs.
CROSS COUNTRY
• Bear Notch Ski Touring Center: Learn to Ski Packages include a one hour lesson and trail pass. Choose to learn classic XC skiing or skate ski.
• Bretton Woods Nordic Center: Start out right by learning the basics first. Their Learn to Cross Country Ski Package includes a trail pass, touring or skate ski rental and a group lesson.
• Great Glen Trails: If you’ve never skied or can’t remember the last time you went cross country-skiing, then a Learn-to-Ski Lesson Package is a perfect place to start. They begin with an introduction to the equipment, practice some techniques indoors if necessary (masks required when inside), then go outside onto the snow to slide around and work on balance, diagonal striding and introducing poles.
A Learn to Ski Lesson is one hour and 15 minutes and includes a trail pass and ski rental for the day. Lessons are offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily. Reservations recommended.
• Jackson Ski Touring Foundation: Whether you are a first-time skier or are looking to unlock the next level or technique, efficiency and endurance, they have the instructors with the skills to help you. All instruction will be individual or members of the same family or travel party. Reservations suggested.
• MWV Ski Touring & Snowshoe: MWV Ski Touring’s introduction to Nordic skiing class will familiarize you with the equipment and its use on flat and gently sloping terrain. When you feel comfortable with these basic skills, sign up for their Intermediate Nordic Skiing lesson. Lessons are available as groups, semi-privates, and private lessons.
ALPINE
• Black Mountain: Lessons are by reservation ONLY, no walk-ins, please. Learn to Ski/Snowboard — Adult/Junior $85/$69. Includes 90-minute lesson, rental equipment and rope tow ticket. Their small group sizes and excellent teachers will have you on the snow and loving it in no time! Available by reservation, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Bretton Woods: Bretton Woods offers private and semi-private lessons. Advanced online reservations are required for all lessons. Staff and guests will be required to wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when on the premises of the ski resort unless they are skiing on a trail, physically distanced 6 feet or more, or eating or drinking.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort: “At Cranmore, our goal is to create a lifelong passion for skiing and snowmaking, all while building self-esteem, in a safe and fun learning environment. Our professional instructors look forward to sharing their love for winter and their enthusiasm for teaching. With each adult ski or snowboard lesson, you will learn skills leaving you looking forward to your next time on snow,” notes Snowsports director Karen Dolan.
• King Pine: Let the legendary King Pine Ski and Snowboard School guide you in the right direction toward learning a lifelong passion and having fun this winter.
