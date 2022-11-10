CONWAY — The abrupt ending of Emergency Rental Assistance in New Hampshire will affect people in Conway in particular, says the town’s general assistance officer.
The federally funded program was administered through a partnership with the state via the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, NH Housing and the state’s five Community Action Partnership agencies. Conway is served by Tri-County CAP, based in Berlin.
The federal funding for the emergency rental assistance is set to run out Dec. 29.
“U.S. Treasury’s recent decision not to reallocate additional ERA funds to the state that can be used beyond December prompted a pause in new applications,” said Alexander J. Fries, communications director for the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. “That includes households receiving NHERAP assistance for temporary stays in hotels if they applied for additional assistance prior to the Oct. 21 new application pause.”
With the funding ended, this means New Hampshire will not receive the additional $67 million in rental assistance funding it had requested this summer. The rental program had been in place since March 2021.
In an Oct. 26 letter, the federal delegation (U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, and U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen) had urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to give New Hampshire the money.
“Despite hiccups in the initial rollout and administration of the state of New Hampshire’s ERA program, nearly 24,000 Granite State households have benefited from nearly $240 million in rental relief through these critical programs, which we strongly supported in both the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act,” they wrote.
Since then, the Treasury approved $2.5 million for New Hampshire’s Rental Assistance Program, the federal delegation said Oct. 28. In the announcement, they blamed the state for losing nearly $19 million worth of funding due to failing to disburse all the ERA 1 money in a timely way, thus leading it to be recovered by the federal government.
The Sun spoke to Conway General Assistance Officer BJ Parker on Oct. 31 to sort out what the end of rental assistance will mean for the town, which has hotel and lodging accommodations that often will accept rental assistance funds to house the indigent.
“This is all unfolding as we speak,” said Parker. “This is all happening so fast. We didn’t expect it in the first place. We were told that we had ERA 1 money that was going to go through to Dec. 29. And then ERA 2 money was going to take it from there.”
Parker thought the funding would last through the end of winter, but it is running out sooner.
She explained that, unless there’s a hardship, those seeking assistance must make use of state and federal-funded programs before town assistance can be used.
“There are welfare directors in the state who had people waiting at their doors when they walked in,” said Parker Oct. 31. “That has not yet happened here.”
In an email Nov. 9, Parker said the town still hasn’t seen a major influx yet.
“But I think we will see needs grow exponentially,” she said.
Asked how many people in Conway are on rental assistance now, Parker said she hadn’t been given any numbers by Tri-County CAP. However, she called four local hotels and motels that participated in the program, and between them, they said they were housing at least 43 households.
“At one point, I was told we had 13 rooms and one motel with people who are not from Conway,” said Parker, adding that Conway could bill the motel tenants’ communities of origin for the cost of service but not the general assistance officer’s time doing administrative work.
Municipalities in the New Hampshire local Welfare Administrators Association have an “ethics agreement” that says the communities of origin will pay the hosting communities. For example, if a needy person from Manchester ends up in Conway, Manchester would pay Conway.
Conway may be uniquely affected because the town has so many lodging establishments and short-term rentals.
“What I keep saying to people is all the money and all the coordination in the world is not going to solve this homelessness issue,” said Parker. “Until we have places to pay, the homeless issue will continue. I cannot force a motel to accept my funds or accept the people that I serve.”
Parker added some people’s assistance is running out now while others’ may go on for a couple more months depending on when their assistance started.
“We are expecting a high level of need for sure, and, unfortunately, we don’t have the resources to be able to meet those needs in terms of places to put people,” said Parker.
A woman named Allison contacted the Sun recently to say she depends on emergency rental assistance and is living at the Colonial Motel in North Conway. She asked that her last name not be used because she had escaped a domestic violence situation. She lived in southern New Hampshire during the relationship, then returned to the Mount Washington Valley.
Allison says she works as an assistant store manager and also gets $830 per month in disability as she suffered two strokes and has multiple sclerosis. She has a 17-year-old son and a therapy dog. For her, rental assistance has been a lifeline. She said she got a “scare” that the program was ending Oct. 31 but was later informed the funding would continue until the end of December.
“Now, we just have to figure out what’s going on,” said Allison, adding that some other people in the same boat learned assistance was ending through news reports.
“I’ve spoken to many that had no clue that it was going to end and then boom, they woke up one morning and it was ending,” Allison said.
Allison said many homeless have been kicked out of encampments in southern New Hampshire.
“So guess where they went?” she asked rhetorically. “Right up the major route to a beautiful mountain town that offers shelter in the forest. That is a big reason why North Conway has seen a surge in homeless.”
However, winter is coming and camping in the woods or the National Forest will soon no longer be an option.
According to the governor’s office, anyone looking to access supportive services should contact their local CAP by going to capnh.org.
