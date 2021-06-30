FREEDOM — A fire that broke out Monday damaged a home in Freedom Village, displacing a family of four and killing their pets.
Thatcher and Autumn Graves rented the house at 55 Old Portland Road, where they were living with their two children, 6-year-old Weston and 4-year-old Gwen, and two dogs, a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog named Levi and a 7-year-old Newfoundland named Annie.
The Graveses rented the house from Connie Jones Griffin of Ogunquit, Maine.
Thatcher said he was told the fire started in the kitchen. Freedom Fire Chief Rob Cunio said the cause is under investigation.
The house suffered major damage and is uninhabitable. “We haven’t been able to go in. We’re waiting for the building inspector to check the building,” Thatcher said.
Thatcher and Autumn had left to drop their children off at their grandparents’ house and then to work at the business they own, Bobby Sue’s Homemade Ice Cream, located at 70 Eaton Road in Freedom.
“We work a mile and half away and were able to get their very quickly,” Thatcher said.
The family’s dogs were alone in the house and died as a result of the fire.
At about 11:30 a.m., a woman driving by saw smoke coming out the house and called 911. Neighbor Nancy Griffin had also smelled smoke and was looking for the source of the smell when the woman stopped.
Griffin said she was sad to see the Graves family lose their home. “They’re such wonderful neighbors,” she said.
Fire, police and rescue units came from Freedom with mutual aid from as far away as Conway and over the border in Maine. Freedom police, Action Ambulance and health-care personnel from Huggins Hospital also assisted. “It was an outstanding mutual aid response,” Cunio said.
He said crews were on scene until about 8 p.m. Firefighters got the dogs out of the building, but Cunio said it was too late to save them.
Cunio thanked community members for supplying food and rink and Carroll County Dispatch, which he said did an outstanding job under difficult conditions because radio communications in the area can be challenging.
A GoFundMe page, set up to help the family, who are well-known in the community, has already raised more than $25,000. Autumn’s sister Cassidy Holmes of Limington, Maine, set up the page, “Community Support Graves Family Following Fire,” which can be found at tinyurl.com/yk26d93m.
“We’re so appreciative. It’s kind of hard to convey how appreciative we are,” Thatcher said. “To see the people who have donated to the page or who have reached out to us means everything to us right now.”
A friend has also lent the couple an RV to live in while they sort things out. “We’re really appreciative of that.”
They are fortunate, too, he said to have family in the area.
Thatcher, 31, grew up in Madison and his parents still live there; Autumn, 30, grew up in Porter and her parents are also still in the area.
He admits the loss of his home is still a shock. “I can work so I’m grateful. My kids weren’t hurt, and my wife wasn’t hurt. I’m grateful,” he said.
“Right now, it’s ice cream season and we’re just trying to stay ahead of that,” he added. “We’ll get through the season, and in early fall we can figure out what to do next.”
