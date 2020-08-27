OSSIPEE — A supporter of President Donald Trump said a large road sign he helped make was defaced recently and that police have been notified.
Zac Mercauto, 23, of Fryeburg, Maine, made the 4-foot-by-8-foot sign with Frank Licata Jr., a summer resident of Ossipee, and put it up on Route 16 near the intersection of Deer Cove Road. The sign was placed there with permission of the property owners.
The sign has a white background and says "Trump" in huge black letters. Someone spray-painted "BLM" in red over it. BLM stands for Black Lives Matter.
"We intend on fixing the sign and making it great again," said Mercauto.
Readers may remember him from 2016 as the then-Conway teen who became vice chairman of the Carroll County Trump campaign. This year, he says he's acting as a "grassroots" Trump supporter but doesn't have an official role with the campaign.
He is currently attending Northern Vermont University remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sign is double sided was only defaced on the northbound side. Mercauto believes only one side was defaced because the vandals would probably have been detected by a nearby gas station had they tried doing the same on the southbound side.
Mercauto said Licata notified police Thursday.
Ossipee Police Lt. Anthony Castaldo confirmed Thursday that the vandalism is being looked into. He also noted that those looking for Ossipee Police information should be aware that the department's Facebook page has been down for at least 30 days.
"We all want to be part of the solutions to the problems going on right now but I don't think part of the solution is defacing private property," said Mercauto.
He said there are Black people who support Trump.
"It's going to be proven in the election this year that the Black community is happy with him," said Mercauto. "The big message is (Trump) cares about every single person and every single life."
