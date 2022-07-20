CONWAY — Retiring Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes, 66, was honored by selectmen, his town staff and well-wishers at a well-attended reception at the North Conway Country Club late Tuesday afternoon.
Holmes himself got the last word, as he rose to address the crowd of about 60 invited-only guests during which he praised his staff for their hard work, noting “Everything that was wrong during my tenure is mine; anything that was right is yours.”
He also thanked the board of selectmen that he has worked with, chaired by David Weathers, who has served 22 years.
“And even though you don’t always agree, you always do come to some sort of accommodation. It’s amazing. Very impressive,” said Holmes.
He thanked former Town Manager Earl Sires, who was among the event’s speakers, for “pushing him” to take the job when Sires was retiring in 2017.
He said he and wife Wendy took a trip out West during that month when he was pondering whether to take the post. He described how they went into a shop and he looked into a mug with a John Wayne quote at the bottom of it that said, “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”
“That’s what convinced me to take the job,” said Holmes.. “And I still have that mug.”
His wife Wendy, who works at Badger Smith Peabody Realty and is also a longtime member and past president of the local Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, also mentioned the mug in her remarks.
“He didn’t know if he could do this job, he was nervous, but I wasn’t at all because I knew he would give it 110 percent … And for that courage I love him dearly,” said Wendy.
Holmes, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, thanked “the Navy for saving my life and Wendy for making living it worthwhile,” which drew a big round of applause.
Holmes is to retire Aug. 1 with his last selectmen’s meeting to be July 26. He is being succeeded by former 32-year Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman, 58.
Holmes began his tenure as the town’s assessor on Aug. 1, 1994.
Serving as master of ceremonies at Tuesday’s invite-only, jovial event was longtime Conway Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
DegliAngeli called upon several officials and friends to speak, among them Weathers; selectmen Carl Thibodeau and Mary Carey Seavey; longtime Conway public servant Mark Hounsell; former Municipal Budget Committee chair Jim Lefebvre; former selectman and past Municipal Budget Committee member/current Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Mike DiGregorio; Eastman; Sires; and Kevin Girard, the latter of whom is one of Holmes’ lifelong friends from when they grew up in Beverly, Mass.
One of the highlights was the presentation by selectmen Weathers, Seavey, Thibodeau, John Colbath and Steve Porter of a proclamation from Gov. Chris Sununu to Holmes, read aloud by Thibodeau:
“I hereby commend Thomas Holmes for his service to the town of Conway and wish him the best in his retirement,” read Thibodeau from the proclamation.
In his remarks, DiGregorio described Holmes’ initial reluctance to apply for the post, noting, “I knew that he could do it. My advice to him was very simple, though: One of the things that Earl (Sires) was great at was convincing the selectmen what they wanted to do (which drew laughs from those present Tuesday). And my advice to Tom was to to figure out how to do that, because you know, we’re the elected folks, right? But we’re not there day to day so Tom had to guide us and staff and he did a great job.”
Eastman in his remarks cited as Holmes’ two greatest accomplishments his support for moving the Rec Department from Center Conway to the Kennett Middle School as well as the relocation of Town Hall to the former Bank of New Hampshire on Main Street in Conway Village.
“He did a great job,” said Eastman.
Seavey and Weathers in their remarks echoed that praise, as did fellow Porter and Colbath in a post-event interviews.
“It’s been a great pleasure serving with Earl and then Tom and I am looking forward to serving with John … ” said Seavey.
Weathers gave credit to both Sires and Holmes for having put together a good team at Town Hall.
“Earl and Tom have completely different management styles but I have enjoyed both of them ... It’s been my pleasure and I think we have a great town and a great staff and one of the most difficult things to do is to hire and manage people and I’d like to say thanks to the staff and Tom.”
Said Porter after the event (out on the deck), “Tom did a wonderful job for the town of Conway with everything he had to deal with regarding the pandemic and with addressing short-term rentals (which is still not resolved) … Johnny (Eastman) is homegrown talent and I think he will do a great job addressing these issues such as public bathrooms, STRs, affordable housing and more.”
Hounsell – who is a former selectman, school board member, past state senator and current member of the Conway Planning Board praised Holmes for his prior work as assessor, also praising his successor Cori Hilton, as well as his gift for math and explaining how town and state government accounting works.
In addition to wife Wendy, also speaking were two of her children, Meredith James and David James, the latter of whom is an aspiring standup comedian — but it was Meredith who drew the event’s biggest laugh when she related that most “fathers teach you how to ride a bike or to throw a baseball — but Tom (who is a good cook) took me to the kitchen and taught me how to make a martini!”
On a more serious note, she praised Holmes for his work ethic and for his love for her mother and family.
In his closing remarks, Holmes thanked the town.
Noting that cutting services is not the answer, he also urged the town to continue to look at possible revenue streams as a way to continue services.
“ ... So in addition to parking fees and parking meters in North Conway, how do we get the legislation and get on board local legislators to get a Rooms and Meals Tax local surcharge and a homestead exemption? They can be done at the state level and this town without increasing property taxes. Other than that, thank you all,” said Holmes.
Holmes was gifted by those present a $1,200 Visa gift card for his and Wendy’s upcoming travel plans as well as a gift certificate to a local restaurant, according to executive assistant Krista Day.
