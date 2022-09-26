JACKSON — State police say a white Subaru sedan sideswiped the Honeymoon Covered Bridge on Sunday night, and then took off.
At about 8 p.m. State Police Troop E responded to a report that a car, had hit the covered bridge on Route 16A in Jackson. “Upon arriving on scene, State Police learned that the suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene southbound on Route 16 towards North Conway,” said a press release from the state police, adding that an investigation revealed the suspect vehicle to be a white Subaru Legacy.
“The Subaru is missing its passenger side mirror and has damage to the passenger side wheel well. The bridge sustained minor damage,” police said. The charge would be misdemeanor conduct after an accident.
The Bridge Maintenance Bureau was assessing the damage Monday said DOT spokesman Richard Arcand. Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Nathan Johnston at nathan.p.johnston@dos.nh.gov or (603) 323-3333.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley hopes the person comes forward, saying, “Everybody makes mistakes; leaving the scene of an accident doesn’t have to be one of them.”
The state Department of Transportation said the bridge wouldn't have to be closed for repairs.
The bridge has been hit several times in the past few years. The last time was in June when a truck driver tried to cross it in a full-size freightliner semi-truck (minus the box), causing substgatnital damage.
Brendan D. White, 37, of Fort Worth, Texas, was charged with “overweight vehicle on a bridge” and “traffic sign violation,” which carry fines in excess of $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.