Jackson covered bridge hit by Subaru 92622

State police say a Subaru crashed into the Jackson Covered Bridge Sunday night and caused minor damage. (STATE POLICE PHOTO)

JACKSON — State police say a white Subaru sedan sideswiped the Honeymoon Covered Bridge on Sunday night, and then took off.

At about 8 p.m. State Police Troop E responded to a report that a car, had hit the covered bridge on Route 16A in Jackson. “Upon arriving on scene, State Police learned that the suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene southbound on Route 16 towards North Conway,” said a press release from the state police, adding that an investigation revealed the suspect vehicle to be a white Subaru Legacy.

