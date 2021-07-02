FREEDOM — While most people seek to be "fashion-forward," a new exhibit in Freedom allows visitors to take an immersive step back into the fashion of the past.
For their exhibit this year, the Freedom Historical Society put together an exhibit titled "Mrs. J.C. Ferren's Millinery, Dry & Fancy Goods Shop," modeled after a real shop rooted in the town's history.
Between 1884 and 1904, Mary Marston Ferren ran a ladies' emporium on the second floor of the old Federal House in Freedom where her son and husband also worked, selling products like hats, clothing, textiles, various accessories, postcards, and other products used by the average person of the time, co-president of the historical society Roberta MacCarthy explained.
The emporium was one of the first female-owned businesses in New Hampshire and one of the earliest millinery (hat) stores in the state.
According to Brandy Buttrick, a board member and the coordinator of the exhibit who gave a tour to the Sun on Saturday, the historical society began to plan for the exhibit in December and has been meeting weekly since January to pull it all together.
With about 20 volunteers contributing to the project, the work was divided by "department," with smalls groups heading up each section of the store like clothing, hats, and shoes. They used items from locals in their collection to curate the exhibit as historically accurate as possible.
"Our original purpose was to display our collection of clothing and textiles of the late 1800's and early 1900's, but we wanted to wrap the display around an interesting story of the times so that visitors have the opportunity to experience the past from a first person perspective that reflects the identity and social history of Freedom," MacCarthy explained.
Historic items fill the shelves, display cases, and wall space weaving around the first floor of the Works Barn building of the society, interwoven with original advertisements from the time and text explaining the origins and significance of the items. Volunteer "clerks" donning black vests guide people through the exhibits, first coming upon the accessories section, including hats, gloves, jewelry and a goose-handled parasol belonging to former town clerk Lillian Godfrey.
The next section covers women's clothing, carrying items such as a "duster" worn to prevent clothes from getting dirty when cars (originally open-topped) were first popular, undergarments similar to those produced in the area, and various styles of dresses.
Continuing to meander through the exhibit, a wall filled with many children's clothes sits across from a display of intricate lace collars, an extremely small-waisted corset, and samples of assorted fabrics that would have been old in Mary Ferren's store.
Turning the corner, shoes, stationery and postcards cover the display wall, interspersed with sample prices and explanations of the various styles. The postcards included four different images, including shots of Freedom Village and local landmarks, including the original store itself.
The center of the exhibit is filled with quilts and other similar crafted goods. Three of the quilts on display are "friendship quilts," in which friends of the quilter signed its squares.
Two of the three quilts have confirmed local roots. One of the quilts has an adjacent display detailing exactly when the quilt was made and who it was signed by, and Buttrick said the society is in the process of creating a book to chart out who signed the other quilt for curious visitors and locals looking for ancestors.
The last stop of the tour is the display case. An original Howe sewing machine abuts the case, where Buttrick explained Ferren would have worked on her sewing while waiting for customers, and the case itself is filled with Freedom Historical Society goods available for purchase to support the organization.
The exhibit, located on 28 Old Portland Road, is open for visitors through Sept. 18 on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. During Old Home Week (July 31 through Aug. 7), the exhibit will be open every day for the same hours. For more information on the Freedom Historical Society, go to freedomhistoricalsociety.org.
