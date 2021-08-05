CONWAY — Hurricane Mountain Road residents are saying their road is being clogged with hikers’ parked cars now that Bartlett has posted its portion of the road as “No Parking.”
Hurricane Mountain Road stretches east from the Intervale Scenic Vista to Green Hill Road in Chatham. Some portions of the road are in Conway (generally the south side) and some are in Bartlett (the north side).
Resident Tyler Palmer, an Olympic skier in the 1970s, told selectmen on Tuesday and in a letter dated July 13 that hikers seeking to climb Mount Kearsarge used to park on the (north side) of the road but Bartlett posted it “no parking.”
So, now people are parking on the other side of the road where there’s a stone wall that doesn’t leave enough room for cars to be off the pavement, Palmer said.
He has lived at his Hurricane Mountain Home for 65 years and the road has gotten busier too.
“There’s a lot of people that use that road to enjoy a walk or walk on in the evenings,” said Palmer, adding he has a safety concern. “Traffic has picked up and it’s going faster.”
Residents say people are parking wherever they can and sometimes are off the pavement.
Palmer added that people are now parking in front of Vicki and John MacDougall’s stone wall where there isn’t enough room to park without obstructing vehicles trying to use the road.
Palmer likes the idea of people getting outside and enjoying fresh air. He suggested that perhaps the parking lot on Hurricane Mountain Road could be expanded.
MacDougall, who was also at the meeting, said parking in the road is a “huge safety issue.” She said the road simply isn’t wide enough. She said people are parking beyond the white striping.
In total, seven residents said they were concerned about parked cars and speeders. Some said stone walls prevent people from being able to park off the pavement.
Chairman David Weathers said it needs to be determined whetjer those walls are in the state’s right of way or on private land. If they are in the right of way, the state can decide what to do with them. If they are on private land, it’s up to the owner to decide what to do with his or her section of the wall.
The road is actually owned by the state of New Hampshire, and the U.S. Forest Service controls the the parking lot at Mount Kearsarge.
“To me, this is no different than Diana’s Baths, which the lessons we learned there was a partnership between the forest service ... the town and the state which gave us the authority to post (no parking) on the road,” said Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, who said there’s a plan for an expansion of the Black Cap parking lot but even making it much larger wouldn’t meet the demand.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the forest service moves slowly when it comes to such projects. He agreed with residents that when people park in the pavement there isn’t enough room for drivers to safely get by.
Lynn Lyman said motorcycles and fast cars zip along the road.
“It’s not a safe environment,” she said.
Selectmen directed staff to contact the state and ask where the right of way is located and if the town can get permission post “no parking” signs.
“We will get back to you,” Weathers told the concerned residents.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said Thursday he was not prepared to comment on Hurricane Road but said around town there has been an increasing amount of complaints about speeders in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.