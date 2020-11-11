CONWAY — Since summer, a town committee has been working on recommendations to the town on how it should address short-term rentals. That committee gave its findings to selectmen Tuesday. Here are its key recommendations:
-- The short-term rental committee hopes residents are presented with a warrant article to permit short-term rentals in town anywhere single-family homes are allowed. Voters would then be asked to give selectmen the authority to license them. Licenses would last one year from the date of issue. License fees would be based on occupancy. Another article would be needed to create an expendable trust fund to put the fee money in. The fees would cover the costs associated with regulation so taxpayers aren’t on the hook.
-- Outsourced to a contractor would be the task of identifying short-term rental properties that need to be licensed, as well offering a 24-hour hotline for complaints. The committee recommends the town pass a townwide noise ordinance.
-- The proposed definition of a short-term rental is a rental of a dwelling unit for periods of less than 30 days, rented or offered for rent 15 or more days in a calendar year.
-- Operating a short-term rental without a license could be considered a criminal offense and/or subject to a civil penalty of $275 for the first day and $550 each subsequent day the dwelling is rented or offered as a short-term rental without a license. A fourth violation within one year of the first would yield a revocation of the license.
-- The application for the ability to rent short-term would include such information as a sketch of the property, a 24-hour contact number, a form certifying compliance with safety standards and paperwork demonstrating the septic system would not be overloaded.
-- Short-term rental properties would have a legal notice posted on or near the front door including the name of the owner’s agent and a 24-hour phone number to reach the agent; the maximum number of occupants and vehicles; if pets are allowed; and name of the local fire department, as Conway has five fire departments.
The report also included a sample noise ordinance largely modeled after the town of Durham’s ordinance. A violator could be subject to a fine of $1,000 that would go into the town’s general budget. Noisy activities like driving construction vehicles could be prohibited during certain hours such as between 10 p.m-7 a.m.
