CONWAY — A town committee tasked with proposing regulations on short-term rentals gave its report to selectmen Tuesday and tonight, it will be presenting its recommendations to the planning board.
Last year, selectmen decided that short-term rentals were not permissible in the residential zone but held off enforcing that ban until new regulations could be put in place. An ad hoc committee was formed to come up with regulations that either the selectmen or the planning board can bring forward to the April 2021 town meeting.
It matters which board proposes the ordinances. The planning board can tweak their proposed articles after a public hearing and before the vote. And although selectmen would not be able to tweak a proposed article after a hearing, if they propose them, they have more authority to change the way the new ordinances are enforced without having to go back to voters.
The planning board meets at Conway Village Fire Station, 97 Main St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.
After hearing from committee chairman Steve Solomon, the selectmen decided to wait and see what the planning board does tonight.
Other committee members are rental abutters Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed; rental operator Scott Kudrick; Realtor Greydon Turner; Selectman Carl Thibodeau; and Planning Board Selectmen’s representative Steve Porter. Town Manager Tom Holmes and Town Planner Tom Irving are non-voting members.
Solomon presented a 16-page report to selectmen which was the culmination of 14 meetings from June to November.
“I know it's a controversial subject — there are a lot of people that are dead set against allowing short-term rentals in the residential zones,” said Solomon. "On the other side, you have the Realtors and the owners that are saying ‘this is a property rights issue and you have to let us do this.’
“I think what we created as a proposal for regulations makes nobody 100 percent happy.”
Holmes said that next year, voters will likely be faced with several warrant articles regarding short-term rentals, including stipulating where they would be allowed and under what conditions; giving selectmen the power to license and regulate the rentals; and implementing (or not) a townwide noise ordinance.
“If we went the planning board route, we would have to wait for town meeting to amend anything we passed,” said Holmes. “But if we're doing it under selectmen’s police powers, then we have a couple of weeks to discuss what needs to be done.
"So in case some of these regulations aren't working out as planned, the selectmen have the power to adjust them based on conditions on the ground,” Holmes said.
If the planning board chooses to present an article, they would hold a hearing, then adjust the article based on the feedback. The process would have to start in December.
If the selectmen propose the article, it would have two recommendations, one from the planning board and one from selectmen.
“You could be in a position where you (selectmen) recommended it 5-0 and then the planning board doesn't recommend it 0-7,” said Solomon. "We don't we don't know how that will go.”
Selectman Steve Porter, who also is on the planning board, said members have “concerns” about what’s being proposed.
Irving said the planning board on Thursday may decide to make recommendations to the selectmen or they may want to propose changes themselves.
Irving said the planning board would be looking at the definition of short-term rentals and whether to permit them in residential areas. The planning board may also consider a “conditional use permit” system for short-term rentals.
Solomon said Wednesday that having selectmen's license short-term rentals would be a more "nimble" way to regulate them than conditional use permits, as selectmen could make changes between town meetings. Changing the conditional use permit would require a town vote.
According to Irving, selectmen have between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15 to submit their own zoning article to the planning board, and the planning board would then put those in for a public hearing at their meeting of Jan 28.
Thibodeau said he would like to see the planning board propose articles that define short-term rentals and to allow them in the residential zones.
“Should the planning board not see fit to do that, then the selectmen will have to place that article on the warrant if we plan on getting anything accomplished,” said Thibodeau.
But Porter said in the past, planning board members had a “huge issue” with the idea of allowing short-term rentals anywhere residences are permitted.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey brought up the possibility of the articles failing.
Solomon said if voters reject an article to regulate short-term rentals, the town would issue letters informing owners that they are no longer allowed to rent their property short-term and they would be given a period of time to comply.
Those who don’t comply would be issued cease-and-desist orders. After that, the town would likely pick one owner to take to court, Solomon said.
There are well over 500 short-term rental properties in Conway, and Solomon said the town wouldn’t have to sue all of them at once to make the point.
Even if the town passes the regulations, the issue could still end up in court.
“So, it's certainly, as the paper put it, a can of worms no matter what we do,” said Solomon referencing a story and an editorial cartoon on the topic that ran in the Sun in October.
