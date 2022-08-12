PINKHAM NOTCH — Heat and high humidity were challenging factors at the Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road last weekend, Aug. 6-7.
Temperatures soared into the high 80s with a heat index into the 90s as over 400 endurance racers rode their mountain bikes around the Great Glen Trails system on a 9- mile loop.
Competitors challenged themselves as either a solo rider, or a team of two, four, or five on the course throughout the Great Glen Trails network of carriage roads and technical single track.
Participants hailed from all New England states and even riders from Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia.
Local bike enthusiast and racer Jeremiah Macrae-Hawkins of Gorham took the top male solo spot with 24 laps (216 miles) in 24 hours and 11:38 minutes. Top female solo rider Jessica Nankman of Hellertown, Pa. rode an impressive 16 laps (144 miles) in 22 hours, 8 minutes.
It was impressive to watch four-person expert male teams New England Youth Cycling All-Stars and West Hill Shop of Putney, Vt.,vie for first and second place with the All-Stars ultimately besting West Hill. These teams were both young enough to qualify for the junior division but raced as adults. Junior racers were present throughout the race in both the 12 and 24-hour categories and are a testament to the future of mountain bike racing. Certainly, these are kids to watch on the mountain bike race circuit.
Team Cherries on Top of Nashua not only won in the all-female sport team category, but their intricately decked out campsite secured additional prizes at the awards.
Local competitor Amelya Saras of Madison — a 2015 Kennett High School graduate now working as a technical coordinator for HEB Engineers in North Conway — she participated in the 24 Minutes of Great Glen in her youth, she raced the 24-hour in a five-person team in 2021 and now placed with her team from HEB Engineers in the 12-hour four-person category.
The theme for this year's event was Peter Pan, a fictional character who never grows up and who can fly, created by Scottish novelist J. M. Barrie. “Peter” was joined by race staff Wendy, Michael, Tinker Bell and nemesis Captain Hook and fellow pirate Smee. Racers had the option to “Ride the Plank”— the infamous floating bridge over the Glen pond that shortcuts the course.
The 24-hour race, which also features a 12-hour option, was held annually starting in 1996, and after a five-year hiatus (plus another year due to COVID), Moat Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewery became the title sponsor and enabled race organizers to bring this beloved race back to the Glen in 2021. This year, Moat Mountain continued its sponsorship while celebrating 22 years of operation, and issued a special edition double-IPA “22 in 22” beer and label commemorating the race.
Barker Mountain Bikes out of Bethel, Maine, along with national brand Specialized Bikes were the presenting sponsors and were on-site at the event to offer wrenching, service, bike shop gear and demos.
Longtime volunteers, Great Glen staff and former staff all pitched in to make it a safe and successful weekend. Former events director at the Auto Road and Great Glen Trails Mary Power served as the campground host to the delight of many racers who remembered her from her tenure at the Glen.
Nate Harvey, program director at Great Glen Trails and co-director of the race, said: “The 2022 Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen presented by Barker Mountain Bikes and Specialized Bikes was a huge success again this year."
Participants camped at the base of the Auto Road and some camps featured impressive set-ups for their teams and solo riders.
A Friday night party featured live music by local band Shark Martin, as well as food trucks from Tin Can Co., and Crescent City Kitchen. In the “24 Minutes of Great Glen,” kids on strider bikes were treated to themed prizes donated by Zeb’s General Store and Pirate’s Cove Mini Golf.
Other sponsors who helped ensure the success of this event were: Mountain Flyer bike journal, New England Youth Cycling, The Glen House Hotel, Kona Bicycles, Element Machine Tools, Settlers Crossing North Conway, Pepsi, Pirates Cove Mini Golf, White Mountain Footwear Group and Honey Stinger.
Photos of the weekend can be found on Joe Viger’s website, the official race photographer, at jvsportsphoto.com/p1826399.
