OSSIPEE — According to New Hampshire State Police, ashortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 16 in Ossipee, in the area of Pine River Pond Road, a few miles south of Hannaford, crossed the centerline, striking a vehicle traveling southbound.

The operator of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from the southbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.

