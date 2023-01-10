OSSIPEE — According to New Hampshire State Police, ashortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 16 in Ossipee, in the area of Pine River Pond Road, a few miles south of Hannaford, crossed the centerline, striking a vehicle traveling southbound.
The operator of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from the southbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.
According to WMUR-Channel 9, the crash led to the closure of Route 16 in Wakefield, and a medical helicopter was called to the scene.
State police were assisted on scene by the Ossipee Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Center Ossipee Fire Department, Ossipee Corner Fire Department, Wakefield Ambulance, Wakefield Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
An investigation is being conducted into the cause of the collision.
Any witnesses or drivers with dash cameras are encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Troop E or Trooper Andrew Wilensky at (603) 323-3333 or andrew.p.wilensky@dos.nh.gov.
No additional information is available at this time.
