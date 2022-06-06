CONWAY — A strong thunderstorm that produced marble-sized hailstones struck parts of Conway Village, Center Conway, Eaton and Brownfield, Maine last Saturday afternoon.
It was 15 years to the day since another strong thunderstorm, struck the region on June 4, 2007, bringing “pea-sized hail” to Conway.
This time, readers shared photos with the Sun, including Dot Gilbert of Center Conway and Linda Burns, assistant emergency management director for the town of Conway Village, who is also a weather watcher for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“I heard the thunder, and I checked the radar on my computer, and then the rain started and that was followed by hail,” said Burns on Monday, noting she was initially concerned the hail would damage her Nissan Rogue SUV; however, she noted, all it damaged was her garden.
Burns, who lives on Route 153 across from the American Legion Post 46 ballfield, was one of several weather watchers who reported their findings to the NWS in Gray.
“It lasted 20 minutes or so, the rain and the hail. The rain started first, followed by the hail which at first was the size of peas; then it backed off to just rain for a bit and then it came back and the hail got bigger. The skies to the east and south were very dark but after the sun came out later we did have a rainbow,” said Burns.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue captured the sight of hailstones churning the waters of Conway Lake in a video in which he said the lake looked like it was “roiling.” A photo he shared shows his son, Brett, holding a hailstone the size of a golf ball. Like Burns, he said their vehicles were undamaged, but the barrage poked holes in the leaves of his hostas and beat down newly sprouting pea plants.
Center Conway Fire Chief Glen Merrill was not on duty at the time of the storm but saw it hit.
“I got two or three bouts of hail at my home on Mill Street in Center Conway in a half-hour,” Merrill said Monday. “At one point the rain stopped and the sun came out and I could see a rainbow toward Fryeburg and then it got dark again and the rain came a third time with more hail.”
Brian Fitzgerald, the science and education director for the Mount Washington Observatory, said the storm was very isolated, although North Conway did have a few spot showers, resulting in .04 inches of rain. He said the sight of the storm to the south was scary.
“As I drove home toward North Conway early Saturday evening, I looked south and saw this big towering thunderhead and said to myself, ‘My God, what is going on!’ The thundercloud had a green color to it which is indicative of hail and suspended water droplets, along with the low sun angle at that time of day,” said Fitzgerald.
He said the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (spc.noaa.gov/climo/reports) reported that the largest amount of rain from the storm was 1.5 inches in Eaton and that there were a few reports of an inch in Conway.
Stephen Baron, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said in addition to Conway, similar reports were received from Baldwin, Denmark and Brownfield, Maine, with hailstone ranging from three-quarters of an inch to an 1 inch in diameter.
“There were three reports about hail from Conway,” said Baron, who said a cold front from the Northwest had passed through the region, dropping temperatures from the low 70s to the low 50s.
He explained hail is formed when ice particles get caught in the updraft of a storm cloud and combine with other ice particles. When they collide, larger ice particles form into hailstorms, which eventually get heavier and fall to the ground.
“It’s not unusual to see hail,” said Baron.
However, in a June 6, 2007, Conway Daily Sun story, “Thunderstorm drop hail on Conway,” by David Carkhuff, Briggs Bunker, longtime local weather observer for the National Weather Service, is quoted as saying, “We had some pea-sized hail here. That’s pretty unusual. We don’t often have that.”
