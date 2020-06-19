WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Wednesday passed the Great American Outdoors Act, bipartisan legislation cosponsored by New Hampshire's U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and provide mandatory funding for deferred maintenance on public lands.
New Hampshire has a backlog of more than $43 million in deferred maintenance. The LWCF helps preserve and maintain critical lands for national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreational areas in New Hampshire and across the country.
The bill passed 73-25. It's co-sponsored by 59 other U.S. Senators including Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME).
“I am very pleased to have worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on this bill to ensure the permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is critical for protecting our environment, and in turn, our public health. The bill also secures much-needed additional resources to address the maintenance backlog on federal lands," said Hassan. "From the White Mountain National Forest to the Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge to community parks and trails across our state, this bipartisan legislation will help preserve the places that Granite State families love to enjoy and that spur our tourism industry.”
The following areas would be eligible for maintenance funding under the Great American Outdoors Act: White Mountain National Forest, Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge, John Hay National Wildlife Refuge, Wapack National Wildlife Refuge, Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park, Conte National Wildlife Refuge and Appalachian Trail.
Said Shaheen: “I have long been a strong supporter of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has helped ensure New Hampshire’s most treasured natural sites are protected and preserved for future generations to enjoy. In addition to bolstering conservation efforts by finally providing LWCF with the full and permanent funding it deserves, this bill will boost our outdoor recreation economy and help address the substantial maintenance backlogs faced by federal lands and refuges in our state. This backlog is causing budgetary shortfalls and threatens the safety and long-term sustainability of these areas. I’m pleased by the bipartisan support that allowed the Great American Outdoors Act to clear the Senate. The House should follow suit swiftly and pass this bill.”
