CONWAY — Selectmen today will be discussing the possible sale of a unit owned by Granite State College at the Tech Village in Conway to Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School.
Selectmen are set to meet today at 4 p.m. at the Marshall Gym in Conway Village. Of 22 items on the agenda, “discussion of Granite State Intention to Sell” is item No. 8.
On Oct. 15, Granite State College sent Town Manager Tom Holmes an email expressing the intent to sell a condo at 53 Technology Lane, to the newly opened school, which is currently renting the unit.
“Granite State College, as part of the University System of New Hampshire, owns a condominium of approximately 12,000 square feet at Technology Village, 53 Technology Lane, Suite 150,” wrote Lisa Shawney, vice president for finance and administration at the college.
“The property is currently leased to Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School, a newly formed public chartered Waldorf school. GSC and NWPCS are in preliminary discussions concerning the purchase of the condominium by NWPCS. A commercial appraisal of the property is being conducted, but a market value of $1.2M is currently being used for planning purposes.”
Shawney goes on to say that the University System of New Hampshire policy requires all real property be offered to the local municipality prior to a sale.
Granite State’s Director of Facilities, Safety and Sustainability Peter Conklin on Monday explained the reasoning behind the sale.
He told the Sun that even before COVID-19, Granite State’s courses were about 85 percent online.
“Now, we are 100 percent online during the pandemic, and we had about 12,000 square feet that was not being used very effectively, given that,” said Conklin.
Northeast Woodland’s Head of School Sarah Arnold told the Sun on Monday that the school has a two-year lease with the college with an option to buy.
“Our goal is to stay in this location,” she said.
Northeast Woodland, which opened this school year, has an enrollment of about 146 students from pre-kindergarten to seventh grade. Its lease began in early July and the school opened in September. Northeast Woodland takes up Granite State College’s entire footprint at the Tech Village. Arnold said Northeast Woodland was aware that the college wanted to sell the condo when the lease was signed.
Meanwhile, according to Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman, the governor is scheduled to swing by the charter school at about 3:30 p.m. today. It will be a return visit. Sununu was in town Saturday with Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) touring local businesses and visiting local Republican headquarters.
“This is the most recent charter school in New Hampshire,” said Arnold. “There’s been a big battle in the State House over funding. So, I think he wants to see the school and how we are doing.”
According to Bradley, seven members of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee have blocked acceptance of “a $46 million federal grant designed to allow existing public charter schools like Robert Frost to expand or Northeast Woodland to receive funding to cover their startup costs.”
Arnold said: “With the federal funding, we could certainly do more things and it would be incredibly helpful to have it, but we crafted a bare bones budget so that’s what we are operating on.”
Asked if she or a Northeast Woodland representative would be attending the selectmen’s meeting, Arnold said with the governor’s impending visit at 3:30 p.m., the timing is “tight. It’s unclear if one of us will be there,” she said.
Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy said if the town declines the offer, the council has a right to match the terms of any purchase and sales agreement it signs.
Granite State College purchased the condo from the Mt. Washington Economic Council. According to Cuddy, the college has been at Tech Village since 2006, the year Tech Village opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.