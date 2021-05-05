CONWAY — The wrap is off and the finishing touches are being made to the new $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station, with the public invited to a grand opening celebration set for May 22 at 10 a.m.
Among the invited guests are Gov. Chris Sununu, state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and retired state Fire Marshall Paul J. Parisi.
“They will be there,” North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner and Fire Expansion Committee chair Suzanne Nelson promised Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the apparatus bay of the new station will be the site May by the North Conway Water Precinct for its annual meeting on Saturday (see related story).
Located at 70 Norcross Circle on the site of the former Sixties-era brick station, the new five-bay building will serve as a safe facility for the community’s firefighters that will serve the town for 75 to 100 years, noted Nelson.
“We’re ahead of schedule, and things are progressing nicely,” said Robert Silva, job superintendent for general contractor Ricci Construction of Portsmouth, as he led a tour of the facility for the press this week.
“It’s going to be a real asset for the community,” said Nelson this week. “I am very pleased with how how it fits in with the surroundings and that’s it’s a safe building that is built to last."
Voters at 2020 annual NCWP meeting last June approved Article 2, the fire station's 20-year bond, by a vote of 45-3.
NCWP commissioners John Santuccio said this week: “I was very surprised and pleased with the vote last year by such a margin. It was something we definitely, definitely needed."
Fellow Commissioner Bob Porter agreed, noting, “The old station did not have adequate space to clean up afterward, and it was also too small for today’s larger equipment.”
In addition to Nelson, the Fire Expansion Committee included Assistant Chief Chad McCarthy, Deputy Chief Tim Anderson, former NCWP Commissioner Jim Umberger and NCWP Superintendent Jason Gagnon, David Swirk, Conway Scenic Railroad and Doug Degrenier, North Conway Country Club.
Project manager is Allan Clark and executive vice president Crystal Laliberte of REI Service Corp. of Manchester and Sugar Hill; architect is Cris Salomon of Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness; and Krista Goodson of Northway Bank, is project financial partner.
General contractor is Ricci Construction of Portsmouth, John Ricci, president and job superintendent is Silva. Contractors include Stan Sztela Masonry of Glen; Gordon T. Burke & Sons, North Conway; Portland Glass; Conway; Giguere Electric, Laconia; Chadwick Mechanical, LLC, Laconia; Pope Security Systems, Conway and S.L. Chasse Steel, Hudson.
On Tuesday, crews were putting finishing touches on the 15,835-sqaure-foot station, which was originally not supposed to be done until June.
“We were able to get started earlier in July instead of after Labor Day, and that has helped us,” said Silva.
The mild early winter also was beneficial to the work schedule.
Highlights of the project included the groundbreaking held July 9 and the topping off ceremony Oct. 6.
The new station has five bays, a “dirty” holding area, clock tower and offices on the northern end. Above the offices is an upstairs area with a kitchen and living area for the firefighters. The lower level has a small conference room and office for the chief as well as support spaces for accessing the vehicle bays. Upstairs, is a training/common room, bunk room and kitchen space and an atrium over the rescue vehicle bay.
The wrap that had shielded the structure came off two weeks ago.
The interior work is now done except for a “punch list” of work that includes paint touch-ups and completion of the installation of mill work and appliances. Furniture was delivered last week, Laliberte said. Epoxy flooring of the apparatus bay began last week. Exterior masonry is complete except for minor caulking work.
Paving of the parking lot is set for May 13 and 14.
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said once the pavement is cured, crews hope to move fire apparatus into the building “no later than Memorial Day Weekend” but added that it “could be sooner.”
The department has been using the precinct’s garage on Seavey Street since last summer.
Of the new station, Preece said: “It’s a beautiful, beautiful building; very eye-pleasing and it fits into the village — and it also very functional that provides a safe facility for our firefighters and employees."
Founded in 1905, the North Conway Fire Department has two full-time employees (Chief Preece and Assistant Chief Chad McCarthy), and 38 volunteer firefighters. It is a fire and rescue operation.
According to its website, it has four engine companies: initial attack (E1), ladder operations (T2), water supply (E3) and Rescue (X1). It also has a forestry/wild land/brush unit, a sled for winter rescues, a flat-bottom boat and an air supply truck. According to Preece, it averages 1,250 calls a year for fire and rescue.
It is one of four fire departments serving the town's five precincts, the others being East Conway, Redstone and Conway Village. The fifth precinct, Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, does not have a fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.