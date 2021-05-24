OSSIPEE — Along with attending the dedication of the new North Conway Fire Station on Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu made a wide sweep across the North Country last Thursday, starting at Jericho Mountain in Berlin, followed by a hike of Tuckerman Ravine in Pinkham Notch and a helicopter tour of Franconia Notch.
He also squeezed in some fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee.
After Saturday’s event in North Conway, Sununu traveled down to Ossipee, where he posed for photographs with attendees at the grand opening of White Horse Recovery Center’s new thrift store.
But first he took part in what he labeled his “#Super603Day.”
Posting on Facebook throughout May 20, Sununu said he was taking his cousin from Massachusetts on the ultimate New Hampshire road trip. The governor and his crew camped at Jericho State Park last Wednesday night in order to get an early start.
Joining the governor for a visit around the campfire Wednesday night were Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney, Ray Bergeron of White Mountain ATV Rental, Clint Savage of N.H. Trails Bureau and Sandy Young of N.H. Parks and Recreation.
Kinney said Sununu seemed to be having a good time, and she chatted with him about COVID and the stress of the past year.
She said it was a relaxing time, “sitting by the fire on a nice night at a beautiful location.”
The governor and his crew were up early Thursday, cooking breakfast by the campfire before a sunrise ATV tour conducted by Savage.
By 7:30 a.m., Sununu and his entourage were in his truck headed to Pinkham Notch and a guided hike into Tuckerman Ravine for some spring skiing.
Sununu followed that with an aerial helicopter tour of Franconia Notch by Vertical Ventures Aviation out of the Mount Washington Airport in Whitefield.
Early evening found Sununu on a motor boat enjoying fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee. He ended the day with a sunset dip in the Atlantic Ocean at Hampton Beach, having traveled from Coos to the sea in one day.
The next day, as he posted on Facebook, before driving up to Conway, Sununu stopped off for coffee at the Miss Wakefield Diner.
Shortly after 10 a.m. the governor led off remarks dedicating the new $6.7 million fire station in North Conway (for more on that event, see special coverage in the Sun’s Saturday edition), with other speakers including U.S. Sen Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), state Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn and North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece.
“You’ve really set the model not just in creating something special for Mount Washington Valley but for the rest of the state to look at and say, ‘We want to do what they do,” he said.
By 12:35 p.m., the governor was in Ossipee for the thrift shop opening, White Horse, a 501(c)(3) non-profit with locations in Ossipee and North Conway, offers substance-use disorder programs, as well as mental health services for adults and children ages 6 and up.
The thrift store is located at 232 Route 16 B in Indian Mound Plaza, which once was home to a hardware store. White Horse acquired the space over a year ago. It was first used in March of 2020 as a depot where people could drop supplies to help the victims of the Brick Manor apartment fire.
Since then, the plaza has been remodeled in terms of electrical work, plumbing and painting.
The new thrift store replaces a smaller one White Horse had previously.
“This store has been completely redone,” said White Horse CEO Mitch Yeaton. “We used to have a little 800-square-foot store, and now we’ve got 4,000 square feet.”
The thrift shop sells a wide variety of items, from antiques to clothing, electronics and furniture. The space also serves as a UPS access point/shipping center, as well as a copy center. The store also provides retail training to people in recovery.
After the governor posed for photos with various attendees outside the store, he took a tour of the shop.
Sununu, whose former prevention, treatment and recovery adviser Marty Boldin spoke at the grand opening of White Horse’s Shed Center in 2017, commented on how White Horse keeps growing.
“I think it’s absolutely phenomenal,” said Sununu of the new thrift store.
“There’s a lot of families in need out there... and to have a place like this that can provide all these different types of supports, that’s open, welcoming and convenient, is exactly what you want to see. This is really a model for what we want to see sprout up across the state.”
Sununu said while the opioid crisis seems to be improving, one death is too many and so the fight continues.
“The state can provide funding, but the best solutions come from local communities,” said Sununu. “We don’t want everyone to have to go to just Manchester or Concord for service. They want to get services in their town.”
The White Horse event also featured food by Smokin Rednecks Specialty Smoked Meats, music by country/rock singer Mychael David and an appearance by comic book artist J.K. Woodward, formerly of Fryeburg, Maine.
The thrift store is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. For more, call the store at (603) 651-1448.
