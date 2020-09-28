TAMWORTH — Republicans in central Carroll County are planning to hold a series of Town hall forums and have invited local Democratic lawmakers to join them; however, the Democrats have questioned the safety of holding such in-person meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first Town Hall will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a tent at the Preserve at Chocorua events venue.
The second will be inside at Madison Elementary in Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., and a third will be at the Freedom Town Hall at 16 Elm St. on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
Hosting the forums are Republican District 3 state House candidates. Mark McConkey of Freedom and Nicole Nordlund of Madison, and Norman Tregenza of Bartlett, who is seeking a District 7 floterial seat.
McConkey and Nordlund are trying to unseat incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth). Tregenza (R-Bartlett) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) are seeking the seat held by Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), who is retiring from public office. That seat covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
Also invited to participate is are county commission candidates Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee) and Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro).
The election is Nov. 3.
McConkey said: “We worked for a couple weeks to do a debate forum, and in the end they, Jerry and Susan, decided not to participate,” said McConkey on Monday.
So, he said, “I turned it into a town hall event and then added the two candidates running for commissioner.”
McConkey said the events will be held under Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“In person is a far better format to get out the message out and we are hoping to have people come to these events,” said McConkey. “We will answer any and all questions.”
Asked about masks, McConkey said they are optional though encouraged for groups under 60 people and mandatory for groups 100 or more. He said light refreshments will be served.
There will be room for over 100 people in the tent at the Preserve at Chocorua and they have about the same capacity at Madison Elementary and a little less at Freedom Town Hall.
“If we have a large enthusiastic crowd, we will just move outside,” said McConkey.
The candidates will be given three or four minutes to introduce themselves and then it will be opened up to audience questions.
McConkey said when the Democratic House candidates declined to participate. he invited the Republican candidates for county commissioner. He said he didn’t invite the Democratic commissioner candidates because he didn’t have time to do so.
Knirk told the Sun on Monday that he and Ticehurst weren’t happy about the fact that two town halls would be held inside and one would would be in a tent with side walls so it’s not truly outdoors. Plus masks are being considered optional and refreshments are being served which means people with masks would remove them.
”We felt that in-person events would risk the health and safety of our citizens and neighbors, particularly with events inside or in a tent with walls, without mandatory mask wearing, and with refreshments provided, meaning masks would be off, probably with close conversation,” said Knirk in an email.
“A completely outdoors event with mandatory mask wearing could be reasonable.”
Knirk said the Dems agreed to doing the event if it were done via Zoom.
“Zoom technical problems can be overcome by asking others in your house to stop computer work, freeing up bandwidth or turning off the video,” said Knirk. For those who do not have internet access, libraries provide free WiFi, he said.
McConkey explained that town hall meetings attendees may ask questions directly or submit them in writing to the moderator.
Wednesday’s event will be moderated by John Paven, a Tamworth resident and Ossipee businessman who owns Ski Works.
Freedom resident Maynard Thomson will moderate the Freedom event, and Madison Police Chief Bob King will moderate the Madison debate.
Asked if the town halls will be on Zoom or recorded, McConkey said he’s looking for ways to have it videoed. How such videos will be made available has yet to be determined. He said the internet connections in this area aren’t “optimum” for Zoom, and that causes delays and breaks.
In terms of safety, “If you can go to Lowe’s and buy a piece of lumber, you can show up at these events and ask a question,” said McConkey.
