Honored at the Young Women of Distinction ceremony Nov. 16 at the Bedford Event Center are (from left) Anya Nicoll, Jocelyne Lampron, Rosie McQuilkin, Sage Herr and Nolette Perry. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BEDFORD — Dozens of Girl Scouts were honored by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for their remarkable achievements in making the world a better place at the Young Women of Distinction ceremonies which took place in Bedford on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The Gold Award is earned by Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 who demonstrated extraordinary leadership in developing solutions to local, national and global challenges. They have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change. They earn college scholarships, demonstrate high educational and career outcomes and are active in their communities. Each spends at least 80 hours in service to their community to change the world for the better — and for good. Thirty Girl Scouts achieved this goal in the 2021-22 membership year.

