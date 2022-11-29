BEDFORD — Dozens of Girl Scouts were honored by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for their remarkable achievements in making the world a better place at the Young Women of Distinction ceremonies which took place in Bedford on Sunday, Nov. 16.
The Gold Award is earned by Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 who demonstrated extraordinary leadership in developing solutions to local, national and global challenges. They have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change. They earn college scholarships, demonstrate high educational and career outcomes and are active in their communities. Each spends at least 80 hours in service to their community to change the world for the better — and for good. Thirty Girl Scouts achieved this goal in the 2021-22 membership year.
The Girl Scout Silver Award is available to Girl Scout Cadettes in grades 6-8, and the Girl Scout Bronze Award is earned by Girl Scout Juniors in grades 4 and 5. Cadettes give at least 50 hours of service, while Juniors give at least 20 hours.
Patricia K. Mellor, CEO of the council serving girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont, noted that the awards are the result of leadership, dedication and hard work.
“Today’s celebration is a testament to the dedication and hard work necessary to accomplish the highest achievements in Girl Scouting,” she said. “These remarkable young women are a result of what Girl Scouts offers — programming that develops Girl Scouts of the utmost courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.”
Additional Girl Scouts were honored at a ceremony in Vermont in September.
Gold Award recipients honored at this event included:
• Sage Herr of Campton. Sage created seven wellness-themed geocaches, which she placed around Lincoln, Plymouth and Campton. Each contains trinkets Sage made from clay to be taken by those who find the caches. They can be found through geocaching.com.
• Jocelyne Lampron of Newton.Jocelyn set up three cooking events at her high school and packaged meals for distribution at a local church and food pantries.
• Rosie McQuilkin of Hollis. The lack of accessible positive female role models for girls spurred Rosie to publish a book. Rosie collected interviews from inspiring women so that tween and teen girls have an easy way to find women to look up to in many fields.
• Anya Nicoll of Freedom, Green Burials. Anya learned through a German class project how difficult it is to bury a human body without embalming, she set out the change a state law making it easier for families to have more environmentally friendly burials without embalming. Her legislation was amended and signed into law later in 2022.
Nolette Perry of Bedford. Nolette created a program to help elementary and middle school students eat the foods and time their consumption to aid their performance in athletics. She worked closely with a Bedford soccer team and made a tag for the student athletes to remind them of the best foods to eat and when, and created a website with that information.
Silver Award recipients honored at this event included:
Leah Frost of Keene, Books for All.
Morgan Ryan of Windham, Diversity Through Stories.
Sarah Hanssen and Molly Shepard of Merrimack, Fixing Up A Cabin at Wasserman Park.
Helen Saunders of Merrimack, Hollis Montessori Outdoor Classroom Benches
Sarah Murphy of Windham, Improvement of the Library’s Story Garden.
Margaret Loi of Amherst. Inspiring Reading In Youth With PJO.
Caroline Hunt of Northwood, Mason Bee Project.
Kara Frost of Keene, Welcome to Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary,
Bronze Award recipients honored at this event included:
Aurora Mills of Newport, Dog Helpers.
Avery Behrend and Jillian Bolduc of Fremont, Elementary School Buddy Bench.
Olivia Hudson of Nashua, Help Catie’s Closet.
Eleanor Gorman and Zoey Maidrand of Dover, HSS Three-Bin Composter.
Skye Nadler of Nashua, Nashua Humane Society and MSPCA.
