BROWNFIELD, Maine — A 73-year-old Fryeburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in Brownfield, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was identified by authorities as Jaqueline Parker.
According to online records, she was also known as Jackie Waggener.
Oxford County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying deputies responded Tuesday at 8:42 a.m. to the area of the S Mart at 628 Pequawket Trail for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles and reported injuries.
Deputies arrived at the crash scene minutes later, along with fire/rescue personnel from surrounding areas.
Their investigation revealed that a Dodge pickup truck being operated by Shawn Geyer, 48, of Porter, Maine, was traveling on Depot Road and failed to stop at a posted stop sign.
Geyer continued on and struck a Dodge pickup truck traveling on Route 160 head-on into the passenger’s side of the truck. The second vehicle was operated by Larry Parker, 70, of Fryeburg, Maine. Jaqueline Parker was a passenger and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies were assisted by Fryeburg and Brownfield rescue personnel and the Maine State Police. The crash is being reconstructed and remains under investigation.
