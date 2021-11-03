FRYEBURG, Maine — As Maine went, so did the people of Fryeburg, whose vote pattern mimicked that of the state in terms of three ballot questions. In addition, the town held a referendum on Sunday liquor sales. Following the vote, people can now officially go out for drinks in town all weekend long.
Other ballot questions in the Maine elections included the Central Maine Power Corridor. Voters across Maine defeated, 60 percent to 40 percent, that corridor by voting yes to ban it on Question 1. Fryeburg results mirrored those statewide percentages.Question 1 read: “Citizen Initiative: Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?”
Fryeburg’s vote was 465-350.
According to WMTW, Channel 8, the “Yes on 1” campaign celebrated the outcome. “It sends a dramatic message to the governor, both Mills and Lepage, Central Maine Power. We don’t want this corridor. It’s time for you to stop and go someplace else,” said Tom Saviello of the campaign.
CMP’s parent company Avangrid also issued a statement.
“Politicians and their supporters shouldn’t be allowed to tear up valid contracts, ignore the judicial and executive branches and go back in time to retroactively change the rules to stop a project like the NECEC just because it threatens their political and financial interests,” the statement said in part.
The 145-mile corridor was to bring hydropower from Quebec to the power grid in Lewiston, Maine.
A similar proposition in New Hampshire, the Northern Pass, was rejected in 2018 by the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee (SEC). Owned by Eversource Energy, the 192-mile transmission line would have moved power from Hydro-Quebec dams to a substation in Deerfield.
Voting in Fryeburg took place at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive.
The town asked voters, “Shall this municipality authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?”
An explainer posted on fryeburgmaine.org said the town never formally voted to allow liquor consumption on Sundays, and “unless there is an affirmative vote to allow this by July 1, 2022, restaurants, breweries and bowling alleys in town would have to cease serving alcoholic beverages on Sundays.”
Town Clerk Theresa Shaw said the ballot question approving liquor sales on Sunday passed 644-176.
Statewide, Questions 2 and 3 also passed overwhelmingly, as well as in Fryeburg. Question 2 read: “Bond Issue: Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?”
Fryeburg residents voted 615-200.
Question 3, a constutional amendment about “Right to Food,” read: “Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?
Statewide, it passed 243,710-156,952, about a 60-40 percent split. Fryeburg residents voted 596-229.
Shaw said 825 people (about one-third of the 2,500 registered voters) came out. “It was a good turnout,” she said.
Also on Tuesday, the Fryeburg Water District Trustees held a special election for an open seat created in August when longtime board member Greg Huang-Dale stepped down after moving out of Fryeburg.
Nickie Sekera, a past trustee, won the seat with a write-in campaign, netting 109 votes, according to the trustee Nora Schwarz. There were 18 other votes for assorted write-ins.
