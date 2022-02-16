FRYEBURG, Maine — Town Manager Katie Haley is pursuing various options for expanding broadband access in town and said she could use some help from volunteers.
At the Feb. 10 selectmen’s meeting, Haley and selectmen talked about various local and regional groups who are trying to improve internet access in the area.
Haley said she’s been attending various meetings and hopes additional representatives from Fryeburg can be found. Other towns have multiple representatives at these broadband meetings.
Selectman Tom Klinpeter suggested the Sun could get the word out that volunteers are needed.
“We’ve got these people out there who can’t get the internet so I guess they can’t read it on Facebook,’’ said selectman Tom Klinepeter. “If some paper that was covering us put it out there we needed help, that might help.”
In an email to the Sun, Haley said: “I am making an appeal for more Fryeburg residents to get involved in these planning efforts. While I think it is very important for me to be involved and doing my part to advocate for increased access to affordable broadband, I don’t think that I should be the sole person learning, investigating and listening on behalf of the town.
“Future decisions related to broadband have the potential to be complex and expensive and the more people that are involved, the better,” she said.
Asked about the level of internet coverage in Fryeburg, she said a survey last year showed “49 percent of respondents were somewhat unsatisfied or entirely unsatisfied with their internet service.” A tenth of respondents didn’t have internet access and 84 percent said their internet monthly cost isn’t reasonable.
ConnectMaine Authority’s definition of broadband service as at least 100/100 megabits per second download and upload. It considers speeds of 50/10 mbps to be unserved areas.
The Maine Broadband Coalition speed testing website, shows there have been 294 speed tests taken at 228 locations in Fryeburg. Of these, 111 have less than 25 mbps download speed and 219 have less than 25 mbps upload speeds.
“It is sufficient to say that Fryeburg is largely unserved,” said Haley. “The situation for the surrounding MSAD 72 towns is worse.”
Haley sent the Sun an outline of the three of the initiatives that she has been involved with.
• Greater Portland Council of Governments Broadband Planning: This group has completed a high-level planning study over the past six-to-12 months. The towns involved are Bridgton, Denmark, Naples, Casco, Fryeburg, Harrison, Raymond, Sebago, Standish, and Windham.
• RedZone: RedZone is a wireless broadband provider. Haley has been working with representatives from the town of Bridgton, Maine, on what RedZone can do for the area. She said RedZone has the potential to cover 96 percent of existing homes within a year.
• Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband (formally MSAD 72 Broadband group): This group has been meeting every other week and has made process. The group received a $72,000 Connect Maine planning grant. This group serves MSAD72 towns of Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Lovell, Stoneham, Stow and Sweden in Maine, and Chatham, NH.
Anyone interested in joining or helping with the broadband group should contact Haley at (207) 935-2805 or townmanager@fryeburgmaine.org.
