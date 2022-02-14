FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg will hold a special town meeting on Feb. 24 to determine how American Rescue Plan Act Funds should be spent. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center, 59 Recreation Drive.
On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) became law. This federal law is an effort to support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in the town of Fryeburg being allocated $364,480.12 as allowed by law.
To date, the town has received $182,229 and will receive one more payment later this year. These funds need to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024.
Fryeburg voters need to authorize the appropriation of the ARPA funds the same way it would appropriate and authorize the expenditure of other municipal revenues.
At this special town meeting, residents will be asked to approve a warrant article stating the following: “To see if the town will vote to allow the Select Board to expend Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (aka ARPA Funds) received by the town from the federal government as they deem to be in the best interest of the town.”
Selectmen have approved a spending plan for about 41 percent of the money. Residents will not be asked to vote on APRA funds again.
Proposals in the plan are:
• Public safety equipment: Specific equipment proposed to be purchased is portable radar/message board sign and a portable light tower for approximately $26,200. The portable message sign can be used to convey and communicate vital information to the public. The portable light tower allows first responders and public works to respond to nighttime incidents in a safer manner.
• Library programming: Proposed Fryeburg public Library programming includes the implementation of a book mailing and/or delivery service and additional online programming; these will promote education assistance and engagement of seniors, all of which has been and continues to be vital during COVID times. The cost is about $2,000.
• Recreation complex improvements: The use of outdoor facilities has been increased during the pandemic resulting in increased maintenance needs and increased need for safe recreation opportunities. These funds, approximately, $13,300, will be used to resurface the outdoor basketball court and add pickleball specific court markings.
• Fryeburg Teen Center: The teen center has been busy in the pandemic and offers teens a safe place to congregate in the after-school hours. There is need to consider additional staffing and to expand programming.
The teen center has received grants/donations and is currently operating solely off donations; having an additional $10,000 set aside would allow for continuity of operations for a period of time if the grants/donations are not continued.
• Public works equipment: The specific equipment proposed for purchase is an additional mower for approximately $8,500. Town officials say town outdoor spaces are getting more use than ever, there is a need for increased maintenance.
• Computer and IT upgrades: Proposed use of funds includes upgrading the town’s virtual private network connection to allow server access so town personnel can more efficiently retrieve town programs and files remotely; purchasing an additional laptop, and would allow for consideration of increased online programs/resources that can be accessed by the public and reduce trips to the town office. The cost is about $5,000.
