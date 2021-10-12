FRYEBURG, Maine — Residents will be asked to vote on a better retirement plan for firefighters and police officers at a special town meeting Thursday.
The town meeting will be held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center on Oct. 14 starting at 6 p.m. Voting will be done by ballot.
Officer retention has been an issue that selectmen and town manager Katie Haley discussed over the summer. In July, they voted to increase officer pay to boost recruitment and retention. They also set the wheels in motion to have this special meeting aimed at improving officer and firefighter's benefits.
Town Manager Katie Haley provided the Sun by email Tuesday morning with a warrant article explainer notes document.
Article 1 is to elect a moderator.
Article 2 asks voters to renew a lease with the Fryeburg Historical Society for the Old Town Hall Building for up to five years upon terms the select board deems appropriate.
The explainer says: "This will renew the lease of the Old Town Hall to the Fryeburg Historical Society for five more years. This is the location of the Hazel & Owen Currier Doll Museum."
Article 3, according to Haley, would create a "simple permitting process" for contractors who have to cut into town streets for projects like putting in a water main. The explainer says:
• Town officials (Road Commissioner, DPW, and Code Enforcement) would be notified prior to any excavation occurring in public rights-of-way.
• The Code Officer would have the authority to enforce generally accepted traffic safety standards and safe excavation standards.
• A permit system would codify certain performance requirements (ie. debris removal) and provide a mechanism for Town officials to hold contractors accountable for poor performance, including a two-year workmanship guarantee for any road repairs made by the permittee.
Articles 4 would change the retirement plan for eligible officers and firefighters to the Maine Public Employees Retirement System special 1N plan as opposed to the regular plan. Haley's explainer says:
• This type of retirement plan is only available to police officers and firefighters. The retirement plans currently in place and applicable/available to all other employees would not be impacted and would continue as is (Regular Plan AN).
• Special Plan 1N makes it so that applicable employees (police/fire) can retire after 20 years of service with increased retirement benefit. The requisite contributions of the employee and employer vary each year and is set by Maine PERS. The Special Plan 1N requires a greater employer contribution than the Regular Plan AN (12 percent versus eight percent for FY 2022).
• Having Special Plan 1N is vital to attracting and retaining police officers and is necessary to be competitive with the many other municipalities who are also searching for officers.
In an email exchange with the Sun Tuesday, Haley said the new plan would cost the town $8,000 this fiscal year if the police department was fully staffed. At present, the police have three full time officers. When fully staffed it would have six full time officers. At the fire department only Chief Andy Dufresne would be eligible.
Article 5, if passed, would "provide newly hired employees with a 5-year window in which to opt to participate in Maine PERS. It will also provide a one-time chance for employees that have been employee for more than 5 years to join Maine PERS"
A vote on formally legalizing Sunday restaurant liquor sales will take place in November.
Haley said the notes can be viewed at fryeburgmaine.org.
